By

Fascist Fauci is working hard to kill off our young men. While it might take twenty years, his insistence that we all take the jab—regardless of the risks involved, will in the future create heart problems for the young men. Fauci does not care—Congress has given him immunity from financial liability for his corruption and fraud—using junk science to help drug companies make billions in profits.

“It assessed the 1,626 reports that met the case definition of myocarditis within seven days of vaccination. It also debunks the lie of “mild illness” often pushed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci:

There were 826 cases of myocarditis among those younger than 30 years of age, where detailed clinical information was available.

792 of 809 (98%) had elevated troponin levels in their blood, indicating heart muscle damage.

569 of 794 (72%) had an abnormal electrocardiogram (EKG), meaning their heart was not functioning correctly.

223 of 312 (72%) had abnormal cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results, meaning a high-resolution picture of their heart showed inflammation or damage.

Approximately 96% (784/813) were hospitalized for their illness.

This is just the immediate effects. Wait twenty years and it will be an epidemic.

When Are We Going to Stop Putting Our Young Men at Risk With mRNA Vaccines?

BY STACEY LENNOX, PJ Media, 2/18/22

How many more studies need to show that mRNA vaccines present an unacceptable increase in the risk of cardiac complications for young men under 30? A new study, using data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VARES) published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), again shows an elevated risk of myocarditis in boys and men aged 12-29.

The JAMA study shows the rate of cardiac side effects reported in the VARES system by age group. It covers the period from December 2020 through August 2021 for Americans older than 12. The researchers used medical claims data from 2017 to 2019 to calculate the expected rates. It assessed the 1,626 reports that met the case definition of myocarditis within seven days of vaccination. It also debunks the lie of “mild illness” often pushed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci:

There were 826 cases of myocarditis among those younger than 30 years of age, where detailed clinical information was available.

792 of 809 (98%) had elevated troponin levels in their blood, indicating heart muscle damage.

569 of 794 (72%) had an abnormal electrocardiogram (EKG), meaning their heart was not functioning correctly.

223 of 312 (72%) had abnormal cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results, meaning a high-resolution picture of their heart showed inflammation or damage.

Approximately 96% (784/813) were hospitalized for their illness.

The researchers concluded:

Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men. This risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

In adolescent boys and young men, this is how the rates of myocarditis following an mRNA vaccine compare to what is typically found in the population:

Oster ME, Shay DK, Su JR, et al. Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021.

VAERS is a passive reporting system. Two other analyses have shown more frequent cardiac-related side effects for men and boys. These analyses used claims data and specific diagnostic codes rather than passive reporting. That does not excuse the CDC for ignoring the seriousness of this signal in VAERS, the corporate media’s failure to report the emerging data, or Dr. Anthony Fauci’s continuing zeal to vaccinate children.

In a preprint study using claims data from Kaiser Permanente Northwest, researchers found that the risk for three cardiac complications, myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis, was 1 in 1,860 for males 18-24 and 1 in 2,650 for boys 12-17. The other assessment came from Dr. Doran Fink, deputy director of the clinical side of the FDA’s Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications. In September of 2021, he told the FDA’s vaccine advisory board that claims data at the time showed a risk of 1 in 5,000 men under 40 suffering from myocarditis, usually following the second dose of the mRNA vaccines. Fink noted:

“If you look at the healthcare claims data, you see that there is evidence of some attributable risk at all age groups, although, the older you get, the higher the risk of complications from COVID that offset the risk of myocarditis,” he said. “So, when you look at the balances of risk versus benefit, what we really start to see is risk of myocarditis being higher [than COVID-19] in males under age 40.”

Even worse, a presentation for the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) appears to show that in one sample, the claim that these boys and young men aged 12-29 just bounce back is absurd. Among the small sample of patients that they were able to contact, 92% were hospitalized for their heart-related side effects. About half reported experiencing at least one symptom two weeks before being contacted.

According to the data, almost 30% still experience pain, and 45% report anxiety or depression. Ninety days after diagnosis, 39% still had activity restrictions. Doctors say 66% are “fully recovered,” which does not mean a return to pre-diagnosis condition. It means the patients have made as much progress as they are likely to. At the time of the study, 46% of the boys still had elevated troponin, and 64% had an abnormal cardiac MRI. As this chart shows, even those “fully recovered” have persistent symptoms:

Myocarditis Outcomes Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination Preliminary Data: data are subject to change,” February 4, 2022, Ian Kracalik PhD MPH for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice

Now, even retired NIH Director Francis Collins admits that the “health experts” did not communicate these risks appropriately. At a conference called “Faith and Science in the Age of Tribalism,” a participant asked Collins what experts could have done better in communicating about the vaccine. He said:

But of course we found out later, that there were rare events in the case of the mRNA vaccines of pericarditis and myocarditis. In the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rare events of clotting disorder that was too rare to have popped up in a 30,000 person trial so there was no reason to know about them then. But they ultimately emerged once we got millions and millions of people getting injected.

Even there it would have been appropriate to say “Based upon a study rigorously done of 30,000 people that doesn’t rule out the possibility that there might be really rare side effects that could in fact be significant.” And I am not sure we necessarily conveyed that as well and we might have.

Keep in mind that the CDC paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of six cases of blood clots. Now, the CDC recommends against using it. The rates of cardiac-related side effects following the mRNA vaccines as measured by claims data and the passive VAERS reports are exponentially higher than that. This fact should be front-page news and change the recommendations. It has not.

Adding to the frustration for those of us who follow the data is that healthy young men in this age group have a vanishingly small risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. Yet, our soldiers, college students, collegiate and professional athletes, Olympians, and young sons are subjected to vaccine mandates by elected officials, school administrators, other tin-pot dictators, and business leaders at the state and local levels.

Now that the CDC has modified what it means to be “up to date” on COVID vaccinations, mandates could require our sons, brothers, and husbands to receive mandatory “boosters.” Meanwhile, in a preprint study from Israel on the 4th jab their health “experts” recommended found it was 30% effective or less against symptomatic infection with Omicron. It also showed that while the illness was often mild, vaccinated individuals developed very high viral loads.

The rates for young women are not as high but still show shocking increases over pre-vaccination rates. Despite the Israeli preprint, Dr. Fauci is already talking about a fourth shot. And Pfizer has delayed the application to provide a jab to infants and toddlers to make sure three are required to start. How much more evidence do mothers, sisters, and wives need to stand up and say, “No more!”? Because there is no benevolent or public health reason for this continued push to vaccinate every human being in the country.