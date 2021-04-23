When Will FBI ARREST LeBron James for Threatening the Life of a Police Officer?

By

LeBron James made a threat against a police officer in Ohio. Why hasn’t the FBI visited him? Is it because they are afraid to be called racists for challenging a black man who threatens a white cop? Are they afraid Kamala Harris, the President, will kill their careers for doing their jobs? If any of my readers made such a threat—the FBI would be there. “Body camera footage showed the shooting victim, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, charging at another female armed with what appears to be a knife. An officer shot Bryant four times before she collapsed to the ground. She died at the hospital after being taken there in critical condition. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the news on Twitter, in a now-deleted tweet, by sharing an image of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Bryant, and wrote “YOU’RE NEXT” while hashtagging “ACCOUNTABILITY”. To LeBron James a black girl being saved from stabbing by a black girl, saved by a white cop is racist and deserves the death penalty for the cop that saved a life of a black girl. Shame on th Lakers for not firing James. Shame on fans that applaud this hater. The FBI is incompetent, political and racist. Otherwise BKLM leders will be indicted for corruption, misuse of non profit dollars, violence and threats of violence. Instead, BLM is given free rein to loot, burn and not worry about jail time—Biden/Harris is protecting them.

LeBron James now-deleted tweet targets officer in Ohio police shooting: ‘YOU’RE NEXT’

Bodycam video shows Ma’Khia Bryant charging at another female with what appears to be a knife

By Daniel Canova | Fox News, 4/21/21

As the jury was deliberating Tuesday the fate of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, another police-involved shooting was taking place in Columbus, Ohio.

Body camera footage showed the shooting victim, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, charging at another female armed with what appears to be a knife. An officer shot Bryant four times before she collapsed to the ground. She died at the hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the news on Twitter, in a now-deleted tweet, by sharing an image of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Bryant, and wrote “YOU’RE NEXT” while hashtagging “ACCOUNTABILITY”.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of an attempted stabbing.

The bodycam video shows that as soon as police pulled up, a young female tackles another female to the ground, holding what appeared to be a knife in her hand. The girl is then seen charging at another female while raising the apparent knife in the air, at which point the officer fired multiple shots.George Floyd’s family’s attorney, Ben Crump, referred to Bryant as “unarmed” in a tweet.

“As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15 [year old] Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag,” Crump wrote on Twitter.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther described the whole situation as a tragedy.

“It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It’s a horrible, heartbreaking situation,” Ginther said Tuesday night. “The city of Columbus lost a [16-year-old] girl today. We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight. And this young [16-year-old] girl will never be coming home.”

Bryant’s family identified her to FOX 28. According to Franklin County Children Services, Bryant was a foster child under their care.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.