When Will Kevin De Leon Announce Against Feinstein? Soon!!

By

It is no longer a question as to whether the Totalitarian Left is going to oppose the Socialist Feinstein. All that needs to be known is the name of the opponent and the timing of their announcement. Will it be Castro loving Democrat congresswoman Barbara Lee or the openly racist hater of the Constitution State Senator Kevin De Leon? My guess is that Lee stays in Congress—her district prefers bigot representing them, a hater of freedom and private property. De Leon, real name Leon, but he changed it to make himself sound more “romantic”, is a racist totalitarian, loves tax increases, love illegal aliens and does not make the security of honest citizens a priority. This is a man that like the Governor of South Carolina in 1861, demands California nullify Federal laws and the Federal government (expect to take money from the Feds and have Iowans subsidize Sacramento via the IRS Codes.). “Feinstein’s announcement came earlier than initially planned in order to get ahead of California State Senate Leader Kevin de León’s entry into the race for her seat, according to a “wired” California Democrat who spoke to Jonathan Martin of the New York Times. At least one liberal journalist, Markos Moulitsas, founder of the progressive Daily Kos and co-founder of Vox Media, reached out directly to De León, an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump who is pushing a sanctuary state law in California, offering to work together to beat “the most pro-Trump Blue-state Dem in the country [Feinstein].” Feinstein is “pro-Trump”? Voted against Gorsuch, voted against repeal and replace, not friendly to tax relief or reform, loves illegal aliens—how is she pro-Trump? On Tuesday she voted, with Kamala Harris, against the Trump nominee for Immigration, the Federal Reserve and the FCC. Oh, she is a white Democrat, obviously that makes her a deplorable.

Feinstein’s Reelection Bid Faces Opposition From the Left

‘She continues to cling to office as a voice for the status quo’

BY: Conor Beck, Washington Free Beacon, 10/9/17

The Democratic Party’s progressive wing and liberal journalists were quick to vocally oppose Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D., Calif.) reelection bid for 2018 after she announced her decision to run on Monday.

Feinstein’s announcement came earlier than initially planned in order to get ahead of California State Senate Leader Kevin de León’s entry into the race for her seat, according to a “wired” California Democrat who spoke to Jonathan Martin of the New York Times.

At least one liberal journalist, Markos Moulitsas, founder of the progressive Daily Kos and co-founder of Vox Media, reached out directly to De León, an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump who is pushing a sanctuary state law in California, offering to work together to beat “the most pro-Trump Blue-state Dem in the country [Feinstein].”

Moulitsas was not the only left-leaning journalist to castigate Feinstein on Twitter shortly after she announced her 2018 Senate bid.

Most elected Democrats are expected to support Feinstein, but at least one Democratic lawmaker from California has harshly denounced her.

Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in Congress, told Jeff Stein of Vox that Feinstein “is out of touch with the grassroots of our party on economic policy and foreign policy.”

“After 47 years in elected office and 25 years in the Senate, she continues to cling to office as a voice for the status quo,” Khanna continued. “The fact that the establishment is rallying around her reelection shows that D.C. insiders continued to privilege protecting one of their own over the voters concerns [sic].”

“How many times will voters have to demand change before we listen?” he added.

Khanna later told Politico‘s Carla Marinucci that he is urging Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee (Calif.) and University of California, Berkeley professor Robert Reich to challenge Feinstein in the Democratic primary.