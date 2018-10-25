Where did your California job go? China? Thanks to Feinstein?

By

Over half the residents of the Bay Area want to move out of State. Every those earning $200,000 can barely afford to live in a shack in the area. Want great schools—charter schools or private schools. Love traffic? You will love California. Want high food, water and energy prices, instead of saving for the future or for your kids—California is the place. These are part of the reasons the middle class has abandoned Los Angeles, San Fran and the Bay Area. Give it twenty years and only the extremely rich and extremely poor will be in the major cities of California. Maybe this is a plot of the Texas Chamber of Commerce to get the Sacramento Democrats to commit government suicide? “The trade imbalance between the U.S. and China has resulted in job losses in every state and in each of the 435 Congressional districts, the EPI study says. .The trade deficit with China has increased by more than $100 billion since the beginning of the Great Recession, and “almost entirely explains why manufacturing employment has not fully recovered along with the rest of the economy,” says the report. California’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in September – a record low level dating back to 1976 — but still stubbornly resists dropping below the national average, which was at 3.7 percent in September. One reason might be the more than 500,000 California jobs lost to factories in China, the report suggests.” The Democrats are opposed to President Trump making this an issue and sticking up for America jobs. It is obvious that Feinstein and her Democrat friends are more interested in supporting China, rather than Americans. As a reminder, her husband, Richard Blum is a major investor in China—conflict of interest?

Where did your California job go?

Central Valley Business Times, 10/24/18

Can you say China?

California hardest hit state for jobs exported to China, study finds

If it’s made in China, such as the smartphone you’re reading this news story on, it could be an example of how the United States has lost 3.4 million jobs to China, says a new report from the Economic Policy Institute.

The trade imbalance between the U.S. and China has resulted in job losses in every state and in each of the 435 Congressional districts, the EPI study says. .The trade deficit with China has increased by more than $100 billion since the beginning of the Great Recession, and “almost entirely explains why manufacturing employment has not fully recovered along with the rest of the economy,” says the report.

California’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in September – a record low level dating back to 1976 — but still stubbornly resists dropping below the national average, which was at 3.7 percent in September.

One reason might be the more than 500,000 California jobs lost to factories in China, the report suggests.

The 10 hardest-hit states, when looking at job loss as a share of total state employment, are New Hampshire, Oregon, California, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Texas, the report says.

Job losses in these states range from 2.57 percent (in Texas) to 3.55 percent (in New Hampshire) of total state employment,

with the five hardest-hit states based on total jobs lost being California (562,500 jobs lost), Texas (314,000), New York

(183,500), Illinois (148,200), and Pennsylvania (136,100), says the report.

“We find that because imports from China have soared while exports to China have increased much less, the United States is

both losing jobs in manufacturing (in electronics and high tech, apparel, textiles, and a range of heavier durable goods industries) and missing opportunities to add jobs in manufacturing in exporting industries such as transportation equipment, agricultural products, computer and electronic parts,chemicals, machinery, and food and beverages,” the EPI report says.

“While the trade balance is but one of many variables affecting aggregate job creation, it plays a large role in explaining structural change in employment, especially in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing job loss due to the growing trade deficit with China accounts for roughly four out of five U.S. manufacturing jobs lost or displaced” between 2001 and 2017, the report says.

The trade deficit with China also helps explain why wage growth in the U.S. has been stagnant at best, EPI says.

“The growing trade deficit with China has reduced wages of those directly displaced by $37 billion through 2011 alone, and it is largely responsible for the loss of nearly $2,000 per worker per year, due to wage suppression, for all non-college-educated workers in the United States. These losses have been extremely costly for the workers and communities affected,” the report says.