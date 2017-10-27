By

Where Have All the Leaders Gone?

Dennis P. Zine, City Watch LA, 10/26/17

RANTZ AND RAVEZ-In previous columns, I’ve written about numerous critical issues facing the City of Los Angeles and the State of California, and the elected officials who are responsible for the governance of our City of the Angels and the Golden State of California.

We must remember that we all have the right to vote and must exercise that right no matter how inconvenient it may be at Election time. This determines who will represent us; by our vote we grant the power to decide how much we will pay in taxes and fees and how those levies will be used. Ultimately, this sets the tone for our quality of life.

The Los Angeles city budget has increased from over $7 billion in 2012-2013 to over $9 billion in the current fiscal year. What have we received as taxpayers? More traffic congestion, more homeless, increasing crime and reduced city services. Enough is enough of us paying for services and receiving excuses for the lack of effectiveness of our city leaders.

Unlike you, the government can go over budget and often does using money for pet projects that have nothing to do with the intended purpose of a tax or fee. This happens frequently when money is transferred from one department to another and, given the billions that are collected in taxes from residents and business owners, who knows how accurately that money is spent? Much depends on who is in power and who makes decisions on funding for various programs, departments and personnel resources.

New Gas Tax and Vehicle Registration Fees

We have massive traffic congestion and crumbling roads throughout California. From San Diego to Eureka, the answer from those serving in Sacramento is to raise taxes on gasoline and our car registrations. And the latest hike is going into effect on November 1. The plan is to generate $52 billion over 10 years for road and bridge repairs.

But there is a move to block this increase passed and signed by the governor. The initiative will require 584,000 signatures to get on the ballot and will permit each of us to vote to repeal this tax on gasoline and diesel fuel and the scheduled increase of our car registration fees. I strongly urge you to get involved in the repeal of this unnecessary tax on all motorists. All you need to do is ask yourself: what happened to the billions that have been collected from previous and current taxes on gas purchases in California?

The Road Diet Nightmare

In Los Angeles, our leaders have decided to spend millions of dollars on Department of Transportation personnel, reducing traffic lanes and causing more gridlock. One LA City Councilmember who supported the concept of “Road Diets” maybe facing a recall from angry constituents who have seen their travel to work and school turn from minutes into hours. But this “Road Diet” concept on the Westside of Los Angeles took a U turn recently and the entire program was reversed. Roads were returned to their previous traffic patterns as a result of the outrage from local residents and business owners.

Public pressure brought about change while the recall of the councilman continues. We will see where that recall goes. Just think how much it cost the city to draw up plans for the “Road Diet” and make the marking changes in the roadway. Then think how much it has cost to reverse it. Would you believe hundreds or thousands of dollars? I would guess it cost many thousands of dollars to complete the project and the turnaround — money that could have been used for many worthy projects that the Dept. of Transportation is working on or holding up for funding.

The Homeless Crisis Continues

Promises have been made and emergencies have been declared to address the homeless population that is growing every day, invading neighborhood after neighborhood. We see the homeless sleeping in doorways of local businesses and parking their motorhomes on local streets and using the public roadways as their dumping stations for human waste and other crap. This is requiring city sanitation crews to remove the items using hazardous protective clothing, costing us thousands of tax dollars.

I must also mention the Hepatitis A connection to the homeless population. Remember that Hepatitis A can and has killed many people in California to date. It has been labeled an “emergency” for all to pay attention. Since many homeless people are either mentally ill or addicted to drugs, their ability to hold jobs and earn a living is nearly impossible. While each day passes, more of them become a burden on neighborhoods. Serving on the Board of Directors of Hope of the Valley, a homeless shelter, I have found it a very sad and depressing situation that is not improving at any significant level.

Now our City Attorney Mike Feuer has labeled the homeless situation in Los Angeles a crisis that needs a FEMA Field General to address the situation. This will cost more money and city personnel. Los Angeles currently has a Homeless Czar who oversees program funding and operational matters related to the homeless population.

Feuer believes that each of the 15 city council districts should have at least one facility built or made available for the homeless to store their belongings, a private or public parking lot where people can live in their cars, or as temporary housing. How many of you would want homeless people living in their cars next to your residence? Would the parking lots have showers and restrooms? Think about the impact of this plan in your neighborhood. This idea is from our elected city attorney who might be a candidate for mayor following Mayor Garcetti who will term out after his current term.

Impact of Rising Water and Power Rates

Increasing water and power rates are adversely impacting both residential and business customers. Since the DWP has a monopoly on both the water and power, we have no alternatives for both those services in the City of LA.

Rent Control Could Expand under a Possible November 2018 initiative

For those living in newer apartments with no limits on rent prices, the state is considering adopting a new law that would expand rent control in cities in California. Currently rent control only applies to older units in Los Angeles and some neighboring areas including West Hollywood and Santa Monica. The matter would be brought to the voters in the form of an Initiative and would need thousands of signatures to be adopted.

The initiative would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act of 1995 that barred rent caps on single-family homes and apartments built after 1995.

The owners of apartments are strongly opposed to this measure. If you vote, you can get involved and support this matter to help control rents in newer residential units. More to come on this as we approach the campaign season for 2018. Remember, it will be up to the voters if this initiative passes or not.

Why Does Crime Continue to Rise?

I must mention the lack of attention that has been given to the reduction and reclassification of crimes in the California criminal justice system. Many felony crimes are now misdemeanors, and misdemeanors are now infractions. State prison time has been reduced or eliminated for other programs that are proving to be ineffective in combating crimes in California. It can be linked to Propositions 45 and 57 and Assembly Bill 109. All measures designed to clean out the prisons and push the problem onto the rehab and recovery programs have and continue to be ineffective and extremely expensive.

Current Los Angeles Crime Stats

While I read various stories about Los Angeles crime stats showing crime either up or down, I pull the following information from the official LAPD COMPSTAT report. As of October 14, 2017, the following are the accurate LAPD crime stats.

The LAPD current has a budget for 10,000 officers. There are 9,975 officers on the official books. This includes all personnel from the new recruit to the Chief of Police.

Violent Crime

This includes Homicide, Rape, Robbery and Aggravated Assaults.

2015 vs 2017 — Up 15.9%

Property Crime

This includes Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary Theft Motor Vehicle, Personal / Other.

2015 vs 2017 — Up 9.0%

Arrests

This includes Homicide, Rape, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Larceny, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

2015 vs 2017 — Minus 14.6%

It Doesn’t Have to be This Way

Remember, we elect our leaders to represent us and improve our quality of life — not destroy our neighborhoods and permit decay and lawlessness to exist in our communities. When you have time, drive down Vanowen Street from the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles to the City of Burbank. Look at the difference. It’s like comparing night and day. This is just one glowing example of how Burbank officials are designing that community to benefit both the residents and business owners in a positive and effective manner.

Here are some simple questions…

Is your commute to work longer or shorter than a few years ago?

Is crime any lower in your neighborhood?

Have you been the victim of crime?

Is there fewer homeless living in your neighborhood?

Are your taxes and utilities less?

Is the rent on your apt higher or lower compared to a few years ago?

If you can honestly answer that you are better off then you were five years ago, you are truly an exception to the rule of unhappily residing in Los Angeles.

And Now for A Rave

Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for entering the World Series. As of Monday night, they have won Game One. Hopefully, it’s on to more victories as the games continue! Los Angeles can always use some good news from time to time.

Happy Halloween to all and may November bring more peace and happiness to all Los Angeles.

(Dennis P. Zine is a former and retired LAPD Supervisor, former and retired 12-year Los Angeles City Councilman and current General Manager at Bell Canyon in Ventura County.)