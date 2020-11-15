By

While unions demand more money, unemployment data shows increasing layoffs in education sector

By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square, 11/13/20

(The Center Square) – In April, several education groups, including two national teachers’ unions, urged Congressional leaders to allocate more than $200 billion to education in addition to the CARES Act and federal relief through which Congress had just allocated nearly $31 billion in March.

They requested an additional subsidy of $175 billion for K-12 education at the state level, $13 billion for IDEA and $12 billion for Title I. In March, they had lobbied for $75 billion for additional state aid.

Ultimately, Congress allocated $31 billion funding toward education nationwide. Many higher education institutions were criticized for taking millions of dollars when they were holding hefty endowments, especially after the top 25 universities in the U.S. with $350 billion in total endowments were allocated $800 million in coronavirus aid.

Despite the record level of funding, by June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that 469,000 K-12 personnel, state-run colleges and universities laid off 176,000 professors and other employees. Private schools, including well-known colleges and universities and K-12 private schools, reported 457,000 layoffs.

This is more than the nearly 300,000 education professionals who lost their jobs during the entire period of the 2008 Great Recession, according to an analysis financed by the Russell Sage Foundation.

In total, BLS reported 779,000 layoffs in K-12 public school district personnel nationwide in the months of April and May.

The AFT reported a list of higher education institutions that eliminated full-time faculty positions, imposed hiring restrictions, and furloughed employees.

“While the pandemic has certainly exacerbated the financial issues facing most colleges and universities, the truth is that, for decades, public financial support for higher education has plummeted,” AFT President Randi Weingarten and Rutgers AAUP-AFT President Todd Wolfson wrote in an op-ed. “Dozens of university leaders have announced drastic budget cuts, furloughs, layoffs and even permanent campus closures, instead of dipping into reserves or reducing salaries of highly paid executives and coaches.”

But before the coronavirus ever hit, according to the California School Boards Association, roughly 7 in 10 school districts in California were already facing budget deficits; 40 percent were already considering or issuing employee layoffs to help offset increasing costs.