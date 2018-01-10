Whiner/Haters/Hypocrites/Sexual Predator enablers Golden Globes: Viewers DOWN 11%

By

The people of the United States have spoken—Meryl Streep who called Harvey Weinstein a G-d, is a hypocrite/enabler. Oprah, who kissed Weinstein and promoted him—and he USED her to get women into his bed—is a fraud. Those that accused Weinstein and others was NOT allowed to attend the Golden /Globes, while those like Streep were lionized—for hiding his predatory actions against women. Like the haters and bigots of the No Fun League (NFL) have caused lower attendance and much lower viewers scores, the Golden Globes showed the American public refuses to watch the rich, elite, haters, hypocrites and bigots of Hollywood. Why were they crying and so dramatic while known to be hypocrites—because they are trained actors. not a sincere, honest bone in their body. James Franco got awards and cried about the need to protect women—the same man caught trying to mess around with a 17 year and had to close his acting school for the young. How political was this event—as opposed to entertainment and an applaud for good artistic work? NBC Twittered after the even that were proud to have ”President” Winfrey as the center piece of this effort. She should have been on Meet the Press instead. But NBC showed this WAS a political show—which lost viewers.

Golden Globes ratings down from last year

By Annlee Ellingson, L.A. Biz, 1/8/18

Although the unofficial slogan for this year’s Golden Globes was “Time’s Up,” ratings for the socially charged broadcast were down.

The ceremony, hosted by Seth Meyers, drew 19 million total viewers, down 5 percent from last year’s telecast, and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49, down 11 percent.

The flagging ratings come amid a heightened awareness of women’s experiences with sexual harassment in the movie industry. The movement, which has developed around hashtags #MeToo and #TimesUp, flared up after blockbuster allegations against Harvey Weinstein in The New York Times and New Yorker kicked off a national reckoning of sexual misconduct across industries and politics.

To raise awareness, women wore black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

It’s hard to say, though, whether all the attention focused on the issue drew viewers or turned them away. It could also be that, with two independent films winning the top movie awards and streaming services winning the television prizes, the average television viewer just didn’t have skin in the game.

Still, this year’s Golden Globes were the highest-rated and most-watched telecast outside of sports since the 2017 Academy Awards, and the ceremony traditionally falls behind only the Oscars and the Grammys among awards shows.

The 2017 Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, drew 20 million total viewers and a 5.6 rating.

This year’s Golden Globes were the second-least-watched in the past half-dozen years. Only the 2016 show, hosted by Ricky Gervais, had fewer with 18.5 million.

The Globes ran for more than three hours on NBC, a division of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA).