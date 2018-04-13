Whitaker: Statement on Orange County’s Response to California’s Sanctuary State Policy

By

The movement to return honesty and public safety to California government is moving fast. In the past week the Northern California city of Ripon has declared itself an honest city, but announcing the city will obey Federal law, even as the Confederate State of California, like South Carolina in 1861 nullified Federal law. The Chair of the Orange County Republican party is also a City of Orange Council member, issued a statement in favor of the Rules of Law. “Let me be clear – the sanctuary state policy promoted by SB 54 is not pro-immigrant. Instead it consigns immigrant neighborhoods to being victims of illegal aliens already convicted of crimes, being released back into their neighborhoods. Not allowing custody to custody transfers or local to federal law enforcement communication is dangerous for Orange County and dangerous for California. The failed Democrat supermajority in Sacramento is not working to keep Californians safe. They are working to keep their far-left donors happy. George Soros and his fellow global elite see a world without borders and a society where every criminal is really just a victim of their circumstances. This philosophy promotes irresponsible bills like AB 109, Propositions 47 and 57, and now SB 54. They put our communities in danger by not allowing law enforcement to use every tool available to combat crime.” When you become a crime victim you have Jerry Brown and his band of Confederates to thank. When will the media start reporting the crimes committed by those protected by the Sacramento Democrats?

Statement on Orange County’s Response to California’s Sanctuary State Policy

Fred Whitaker, Chair, Orange County Republican Party, 4/13/18



ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Hon. Fred Whitaker, Chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County, released the following statement on Orange County’s response to California’s sanctuary state policy.

“On Tuesday night, as an Orange City Councilmember, I voted to join the County of Orange and the growing number of Orange County cities pushing back against California’s sanctuary state policy known as SB 54.

The Republican Party of Orange County fully supports the County of Orange, local cities and our elected officials in their response to SB 54. For every city, the response will be different. We trust our Republican elected officials to select the right actions for their cities to push back against the unconstitutional usurpation of power by Sacramento.

There is now no sanctuary for the largely immigrant communities where these individuals are released.

If local law enforcement has a dangerous individual in their custody, they should be trusted to communicate and work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prevent someone with a criminal record to return to our neighborhoods.

I trust local law enforcement and local elected officials to represent their constituents and set the right policies for their city. We stand with the County of Orange, our cities and our elected officials in protecting all families and neighborhoods regardless of origin.”