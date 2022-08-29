By

Just because the demented Joe Biden is willing to make those who took out student loans a bunch of deadbeats and folks that steal from other taxpayers, do not believe you are free, yet. Expect lawsuits to stop this theft from hard working American, giving the money to kids who loans tens of thousands of dollars to get racist degrees in ethnic and women’s studies. “Third Way is a centrist Democratic think tank, and the group has opposed Biden’s plan because of the possible legal challenges. Lanae Erickson, senior vice president for social policy, education, and politics at Third Way, said: “We’re very concerned that it is going to get held up in court and leave borrowers in limbo.” Hardworking Americans – small business owners, farmers, truckers – and so many more – will get the shaft because of Biden’s reckless decision to “forgive” student debt while the country still faces high inflation. Taking out a student loan was a choice, choices come with responsibility, and the students who decided to take out loans should pay them back. It should not “leave borrowers in limbo” if this debt “forgiveness” is struck down. It is not the taxpayers’ responsibility; the only person responsible should be the person who took out the debt. While waiting for the legal decisions the interest on the loans will grow. At some point, a government official will declare the loan in default—and you will wind up in bankruptcy. Advice—be an honest person. If you do not repay this loan why expect anyone to loan you money again—I would certainly not loan you a dime. You have proven yourself a risk.

White House Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Not in the Clear, Legal Challenges Could Emerge

By Levon Satamian, Red State, 8/28/22

As Joe Biden tries to keep his campaign promise to “cancel” $10,000 in federal student loan debt, legal challenges could emerge, and rightfully so. Nothing is free, and it seems like the middle class that the Democrats claim to care about will foot the bill. If this proposal by the White House faces legal challenges, it will force them to change course.

Third Way is a centrist Democratic think tank, and the group has opposed Biden’s plan because of the possible legal challenges. Lanae Erickson, senior vice president for social policy, education, and politics at Third Way, said:

“We’re very concerned that it is going to get held up in court and leave borrowers in limbo.”

Hardworking Americans – small business owners, farmers, truckers – and so many more – will get the shaft because of Biden’s reckless decision to “forgive” student debt while the country still faces high inflation. Taking out a student loan was a choice, choices come with responsibility, and the students who decided to take out loans should pay them back. It should not “leave borrowers in limbo” if this debt “forgiveness” is struck down. It is not the taxpayers’ responsibility; the only person responsible should be the person who took out the debt.

Dalié Jiménez, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, said:

“They very clearly narrowed their decision to this very specific national emergency hook … I think they did that probably to avoid a legal challenge or prevent it as much as possible.”

“It’s strategically a much better thing to do, and I think it narrows the possibility of successful challenges considerably.”

“It is still very vague congressional language and I don’t think Congress thought when it was passing Heroes that it was giving the department the authority to wipe out student debt.”

People who are unfortunately diagnosed with cancer don’t have a choice. They have to suffer through it, pay their fees, and their medical debt is not “forgiven.” Why? Because it does not benefit the Democrats politically.

Instead of making sure that the universities make education more affordable and pay off their students’ debt, the Biden administration wants to make the taxpayers foot the bill.

Deputy director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti said:

“Of course people can challenge actions in court, it happens all the time … It’s going to be up to the courts to decide whether those are valid claims or not. But we believe we’re on very strong legal ground.”

Well, that sounds assuring … as my colleague Bonchie reported, “canceling” student debt is illegal. But since ABC, MSNBC, CNN, and CBS have fallen in line with Biden’s proposal, as they always do, they will do everything possible to convince the public it’s legal to “cancel” student debt and that it will “help millions of people.”

But the White House doesn’t care about those who took out student loans, worked hard, raised a family, and managed to pay off their debt.

Richard Re, University of Virginia law professor, said:

“It’s an obvious standing hurdle. It seems plausible to me that some plaintiffs could overcome it … If someone can show that this measure will cost them something financially, that would probably be the strongest way to have a challenge be heard on the merits.”

Last July, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said:

“People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

She was right. This should be struck down, and hardworking Americans should not foot the bill.