Stacey Abrams is an attorney, ran for Governor of Georgia. Kamala Harris was smart enough to be the mistress of Willie Brown to get her career started—and she is an attorney—but both think their fellow black Americans are not smart enough to get a photo ID on their own. Systemic racism is proven by Abrams, Harris (who went to work for someone she called a racist!) Newsom, Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats. They believe blacks are not smart. How much do they think about black being dumb? ALL are supporters of the eugenics driven Planned Parenthood, which in 2019 killed 117.646 black babies—a eugenics driven genocide—and the Democrats support it. “White liberals gathered in the town of Hampton Falls were shocked and astonished as local black man, accountant, and father of three Michael Sparkton walked right into a DOT office and acquired an ID without any assistance from liberals whatsoever.” Think this is satire? Abrams, Harris and the rest do not.

White Liberals Watch In Amazement As Black Man Acquires ID

BabylonBee.com, 56/21

HAMPTON FALLS, IA—White liberals gathered in the town of Hampton Falls were shocked and astonished as local black man, accountant, and father of three Michael Sparkton walked right into a DOT office and acquired an ID without any assistance from liberals whatsoever.

“It was amazing — he was smart, clean, and articulate enough to walk right in and acquire the ID without consulting us white people at all,” said anti-racist activist Chloe Ryder to reporters. “He walked right in and got the ID, no questions asked. We thought it would be way above his intelligence level because, well. You know what I’m saying, right? Yeah. You know.”

Reporters said they did not know, and Ryder was forced to whisper, “because he’s black and I don’t think he’s capable of doing it!”

At publishing time, the liberals were amazed to see he had walked up to a vending machine and purchased a bottle of water all by himself.