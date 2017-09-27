White San Antonio Spurs Coach on Race Relations: Make White People Uncomfortable

I feel sorry for Gregg Popovich, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs. I do not know if he is ignorant, hates himself for being white or just a simple case of very low esteem. Obviously his hatred of white people—including himself is showing.

“San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich claimed on ESPN2’s “The Paul Finebaum Show” Monday that “people have to be made to feel uncomfortable,” specifically singling out white people.

“Well, because it’s uncomfortable, and there has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change. Whether it’s the LGBT movement, women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter. People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means,” he stated.”

Poor guy needs therapy, not a platform to show his ignorance and hate.

Instead of unifying people—he wants folks to have low self esteem like he has. This man is a hater—another reason sports in America is on the decline—rich white guys hating middle class white people. Sick. Question, is his statement a “hate crime”?