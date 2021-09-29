By

Election Integrity Project CA is finding the corruption and fraud in voting in California. It sues in State and Federal court, has been successful in a few cases. They train thousands of polls watchers and people to go to the ROV offices. The CRP does not sue to stop the fraud and corruption—instead takes credit for the work of others. For years I have been screaming about the CRP not doing voter registration. So Ric Grennell via Fix California is going to do a voter registration effort. Now we have the people behind Recall to do a voter registration drive among the grass roots activists. Watch as the CRP tries to take credit for their efforts. ““I’m only one vote,” he said amid the state GOP’s fall convention. “When I work with the people through Rebuild California, I’m many votes. And we bring the power of the people.” One concrete idea: a constitutional amendment requiring Sacramento to allocate 2% of the state’s budget to improve infrastructure and build desalination plants and water reservoirs. In 2021-22, that would amount to $3.92 billion. But Orrin Edward Heatlie didn’t come hat in hand. He journeyed to San Diego partly to hand the GOP its head. “The governor … deemed this the great Republican takeover, but I call it the great Republican rollover,” Heatlie said (first to Politico). “This party, the California GOP, in large [part] sat it out.” Instead of going to Sacramento, hat in hand, they want to go to the ballot—something the CRP will not do.

Who Needs Sacramento or GOP? Recall Boss Heatlie Plots Burst of Ballot Drives

by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 9/27/21

Orrin Heatlie has a rebranded website, 300,000 email addresses and a new mission for the state GOP: Quit bashing your head against a rock in Sacramento.

Bypass the heavily Democratic middleman, says the lead proponent of the failed recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We don’t need the legislators to build dams for us or improve our infrastructure,” said Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant. “We can do that ourselves.”

Via rebuildcalifornia.com — with only a placekeeper image so far — Heatlie and allies including recall co-founder Mike Netter plan to “champion” five pillars of policy change via ballot initiatives.

He says the state Legislature has “turned a deaf ear and blind eye” to water needs, school choice, crime, homelessness and other issues.

“I really wouldn’t consider running for an office because I think that I can achieve our objectives through just working with the people of California,” he told Times of San Diego in a third-floor hallway interview at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

“I’m only one vote,” he said amid the state GOP’s fall convention. “When I work with the people through Rebuild California, I’m many votes. And we bring the power of the people.”

One concrete idea: a constitutional amendment requiring Sacramento to allocate 2% of the state’s budget to improve infrastructure and build desalination plants and water reservoirs. In 2021-22, that would amount to $3.92 billion.

Heatlie applies heat to GOP

But Orrin Edward Heatlie didn’t come hat in hand. He journeyed to San Diego partly to hand the GOP its head.

“The governor … deemed this the great Republican takeover, but I call it the great Republican rollover,” Heatlie said (first to Politico). “This party, the California GOP, in large [part] sat it out.”

The 52-year-old Folsom resident said the GOP didn’t generate the energy needed to get its base to the polls or mailboxes.

“Six million people [in California] voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Just 4 million voted for the yes vote for this recall,” he said. “Where were those 2 million other people, and why didn’t they get to the ballot box? And that’s just the Republicans.”

He said perhaps 3 million Republicans failed to cast ballots.

“So why did that happen?” Heatlie said. “That’s why I’m here to talk to these folks about.”

He said he heard state GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson basically say: “We didn’t do our job to motivate them and get them out.”