Who will Pay for the Death of This Black Man?

I have been scouring the San Jose press for news of protests, riots, rallies, screams that another black life was lost. None. Maybe because it was due to the words and actions of the Mayor of San Jose, the Governor of California, the President of the United States and that Lying Anthony Fauci that a black man is dead, shot, not with a gun but with a needle pushed and badgered on the black man by these white men, “Saturday night, after a 26-year old member of their congregation — Armoni Howard — sadly died from a Covid shot, I sat on a panel with a group of people at the bravely led Calvary Chapel in San Jose who were explaining the legality of saying no to vaccine mandates. My role on the panel was to communicate “SAY NO TO THE UNSAFE, INEFFECTIVE, AND EXPERIMENTAL COVID SHOT AND SAY NO TO THE UNSAFE, INEFFECTIVE, AND EXPERIMENTAL FACE MASK.” Why hasn’t the BLM/ANTIFA spoken up? Where are the words of venom and hate against the perpetrators of the death of this black man by Pelosi, Feinstein, Padilla, Sanders, AOC? Why are they silent. We should not be silent.

Mother of Conservative Activist Speaks with The Gateway Pundit After He Dies from COVID Vaccine – He Was Only 27

Gateway Pundit, 8/5/21

According to Apiffany, her son was in good health. He belonged to a dojo and frequently took his Siberian Husky out for a run. She said he took the COVID vaccine before his death. At first, he told her he was getting nosebleeds at work. Then she found him dead in the bathroom.

Apiffany said Calgary Chapel was there for her after her loss. She is a member there. in fact, the only news of his death was posted by the Calgary community.

Via Lew Rockwell.

Apiffany said the Calvary community went above and beyond what she ever expected. Assistant pastor Neil Mannen of the Values Advocacy Council sat in on the call tonight with Apiffany.

She hopes that her story about her son Armoni will prevent more deaths and save families from the suffering she is going through.

