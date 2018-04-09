Why are kids being shortchanged in the classroom? Union contracts.

By

““When employers pay people to retire early, the goal is to save money by nudging more seasoned and expensive employees off the payroll sooner than they planned,” the Voice of San Diego noted in a recent story. “During a budget crisis, early retirement incentives can also help limit layoffs by replacing retirees with cheaper employees scheduled to be laid off. … For 262 teachers in the tiny 6,000-student Lakeside Union School District in East County, they don’t have to wait to get such an offer.” For eligible Lakeside teachers, the option to get paid to retire is available every year, thanks to language in the teachers’ union contract. The most experienced and qualified teachers are bribed into early retirement—for them it is great. For the students it is a disaster—when will the parents say something. Shouldn’t this type of contract be outlawed?

For eligible Lakeside teachers, the option to get paid to retire is available every year, thanks to language in the teachers’ union contract.

“Lakeside district officials said they aren’t sure when or why the annual retirement offer was first put in place, but it’s been available for eligible teachers in some form since at least 2000,” the Voice of San Diego wrote. “The annual offer is also in the current teachers’ contract approved unanimously by the school board in October.”

Twenty-three teachers received retirement payouts totaling $1.3 million under the contract in effect from 2013 to 2016. Amounts paid to each person ranged from roughly $33,000 to $82,000, district records show.

The deal “has been in existence prior to the employment of anyone that currently works at the District office, therefore, we cannot speculate as to the original purpose of the incentive,” said Erin Garcia, Lakeside’s assistant superintendent of business services.

Per the current teachers’ contract, teachers age 55 or older who worked at least 15 years in the district can choose from three options: a payout totaling 25 percent of the employee’s highest district salary; a payout totaling 40 percent of the employee’s highest district salary, paid out incrementally over three years; or two extra years of service credit purchased with the state teachers’ pension fund by the district, to boost their annual pensions.

Lakeside officials expect to outspend their general fund’s $54 million in revenue by $1.2 million this year, and project outspending revenue next year by nearly $1.5 million and by nearly $2.3 million in 2019-20. To pay the bills, the district may rely on its reserves. “Still, the latest teacher contract approved in October awarded raises totaling 3 percent, most of which was applied retroactively, back to July 2016,” the Voice of San Diego reported. “District staff estimated the contract cost the district $1.43 million in total ….” (Source: Voice of San Diego, March 27.)