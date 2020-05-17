By

Why CA will likely let Elon Musk off scot-free

By Emily Hoeven, CalMatters, 5/13/20

State, county reluctant to strictly enforce orders

Well, it doesn’t look as though Elon Musk is going to be arrested — or face any type of retribution — for reopening his Tesla factory in Fremont against Alameda County orders, raising questions about how meaningful those orders really are.

The showdown is particularly thorny for Gov. Gavin Newsom. If he supports the county, he risks alienating Musk, a celebrity billionaire whose company brought 10,000 manufacturing jobs to a state otherwise lacking in them — and who already threatened to move Tesla to Nevada or Texas. By the same token, he risks painting California as a business-unfriendly state. But if he supports Musk, he risks implying that the shelter-in-place orders don’t have to be taken seriously.

President Donald Trump has already taken sides. “California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, NOW,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Newsom on Monday attempted to walk a middle line.

Newsom: “As it relates to Tesla … I have great reverence for their technology, for their innovative spirit, for their leadership, and I have great expectations that we can work through — at the county level — the issue with this particular county and this company in the next couple of days.”

It isn’t Newsom that Musk is frustrated with — it’s Alameda County, which has stricter orders than the state and hasn’t yet allowed manufacturers to reopen, though California did on Friday.

After Tesla sued the county over the weekend, Musk announced Monday that he was reopening the Fremont factory. “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he tweeted.

But Fremont police said Tuesday they don’t plan to make any arrests or issue citations. And the extent of the county’s response earlier Tuesday was to send Tesla a letter ordering it to stop manufacturing.

Fremont Councilman Vinnie Bacon : “We are the enforcement agency, but as of now, they are negotiating, so we’re basically hoping those negotiations go well. So we’re not stepping in at this point.”

Newsom also seems reluctant to strictly enforce orders: “We will continue to work as collaborative (sic) as possible” with businesses that reopen too early, he said Monday.

Update: Late Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Public Health Department said Tesla could possibly reopen and resume full manufacturing as early as next week if it incorporates several additional safety updates into its site-specific plan. Unclear, however, is whether Tesla plans to cease manufacturing in the meantime.

Meanwhile, state regulators want emergency powers to shut down bars and restaurants reopening for dine-in service without authorization. And 60 businesses in Los Angeles are facing criminal misdemeanor charges for reopening too early.