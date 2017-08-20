Why Californians are Now Calling Themselves “Texans” Housing Costs DOUBLED in Five Years

By

Unless you owned your home six years ago, you need to be ultra-rich to buy a California home. “The second-quarter report looked at affordability throughout the state, and found that only 29 percent of California households could afford to buy a median-priced home in the state ($553,260 statewide), a drop from the 32 percent who could the quarter prior. CAR said that the state was being pressured by higher housing prices and shrinking inventory, as California, and particularly the Bay Area, continues to grapple with a worsening housing crisis. “The situation has grown even more dire in the nine-county Bay Area where a minimum income of $90,370 was needed five years ago to purchase a median-priced home of $447,970,” the Sacramento Bee reports.“Today, the minimum required income has climbed to $179,390 while the median price has ratcheted up to $895,000 for the region.” The goal of the Democrat, if not written, but by results of their policies, is to have a State that is very rich, very poor (20% of Californians are in poverty and another 20% are near poverty” and the illegal alien to do the menial jobs. Yet the media has been silent on this issue—instead wanting higher taxes and more regulations—taking away from local cities the right to zone and force them to build future slums, ur, affordable housing.

The income you need to buy a home in California has doubled since 2012 — and it’s even worse in the Bay Area

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times, 8/14/17



Homebuyers in California need twice the income now to buy a house than they did in 2012, according to a new report by the California Association of Realtors.

The second-quarter report looked at affordability throughout the state, and found that only 29 percent of California households could afford to buy a median-priced home in the state ($553,260 statewide), a drop from the 32 percent who could the quarter prior.

CAR said that the state was being pressured by higher housing prices and shrinking inventory, as California, and particularly the Bay Area, continues to grapple with a worsening housing crisis.

“The situation has grown even more dire in the nine-county Bay Area where a minimum income of $90,370 was needed five years ago to purchase a median-priced home of $447,970,” the Sacramento Bee reports.“Today, the minimum required income has climbed to $179,390 while the median price has ratcheted up to $895,000 for the region.”

The percentage of buyers who could buy a home fell even further in the Bay Area: Only 12 percent of buyers in San Francisco can afford a median-priced home there. Other local counties saw varying figures, varying from 17 percent in Marin, 19 percent in Alameda to as high as 31 percent in Contra Costa County.

You can take a look at the report’s housing affordability and how they have changed over time here.