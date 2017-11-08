By

For years government has been taking money for the poor and middle class, so the rich can be subsidized when they buy hybrid and electric vehicles. We were told this is good for the environment—we are savings the Earth—actually, it is junk science, they know it—this is just another way for the rich to get richer and the middle class sink into poverty. “But the term “zero emission” is so unbelievably and wildly misleading that it’s a wonder anyone gets away using it. Yes, the plug-in electric cars that automakers are touting — and states like California are mandating — don’t emit pollutants from their tailpipes. That doesn’t mean they don’t contribute to pollution. It just means that the source of the pollution moves from the car to a power plant. That’s especially true when it comes to CO2 emissions, which the power plant might pump out in copious amounts, depending on its energy source. So, every time an electric car gets recharged, it’s contributing to additional CO2 emissions.” Where did you think the battery got its power? Just a transplanting of the source, not an end to it. Electric vehicles may be a good thing—but does nothing pro or con for the environment—so why use tax dollars promoting it? Oh, to make Elon Musk even richer.

Why Calling Electric Cars ‘Zero Emission’ Is Blatantly False Advertising

Investors Business Daily, 11/07/2017

Environment: If truth-in-advertising laws were properly enforced, any company that labeled a battery-powered car as “zero emissions” would be guilty of breaking the law. A new report, in fact, shows that electric cars can be worse than conventional cars when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions.

In a recent news release, General Motors (GM) said it planned to someday be an all-electric “zero emissions” car company. Toyota (TM) says it wants all its cars to be “zero emission” by 2050. Other car companies are making similar promises. The push to go electric is largely being driven by fears about global warming and the desire to reduce CO2 emissions.

But the term “zero emission” is so unbelievably and wildly misleading that it’s a wonder anyone gets away using it.

Yes, the plug-in electric cars that automakers are touting — and states like California are mandating — don’t emit pollutants from their tailpipes.

That doesn’t mean they don’t contribute to pollution. It just means that the source of the pollution moves from the car to a power plant. That’s especially true when it comes to CO2 emissions, which the power plant might pump out in copious amounts, depending on its energy source.

So, every time an electric car gets recharged, it’s contributing to additional CO2 emissions.

Just how much CO2 is made plain in a new report from the University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute. It calculated the CO2 emissions from plug-in electrics, depending on the energy sources used to generate electricity in various countries, and then translated that into miles per gallon.

The result is eye-opening.

The report — authored by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle — notes that an electric car recharged by a coal-fired plant produces as much CO2 as a gasoline-powered car that gets 29 miles per gallon. (For context, the average mpg of all the cars, SUVs, vans and light trucks sold in the U.S. over the past year is 25.2 mpg.) A plug-in recharged by a natural gas-powered plant is like driving a car that gets 58 miles per gallon.

Solar, wind and geothermal do far better on this score, but they generate a small portion of the nation’s electricity. More than 64% of electricity is generated by coal, natural gas or other fossil fuels.

The U of M researchers calculate that, given the energy mix in the U.S., the average plug-in produces as much CO2 as a conventional car that gets 55.4 miles per gallon.

In China — which is winning all sorts of plaudits for its commitment to electric cars but is more dependent on coal — a plug-in generates the same CO2 as a 40 mpg car. In India, plug-ins are even less clean, emitting the same CO2 as a car that gets 35.7 mpg.

Worldwide, the researchers found, the CO2 emissions from electric cars are equal to a 51.5 mpg car.

That is better than conventional cars on the road today, to be sure, but it is far from zero.

And even this exaggerates the environmental benefits of electric cars because the report doesn’t take into account the additional CO2 emissions involved in making batteries.

A separate study from the Union of Concerned Scientists found that, depending on the type of plug-in being built, manufacturing a battery-powered car generates anywhere from 15% to 68% more CO2 emissions than a conventional gas-powered car. The reason is that producing the batteries is incredibly energy intensive.

Over the lifetime of a car, then, a plug-in could, depending on where one lives, contribute more to global warming than those nasty gasoline powered cars.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that labeling electric cars as “zero emission” is one of the biggest consumer scams going.