Why Does Democrat Assemblywoman Irwin Promote Pedophilia?  Wants 7-8 years old to “Transition”

By

We already have Democrats like Assemblywoman Jacqui promoting the grooming of kindergartens and 1st graders to be sexual animal. Now she wants to have them pretend to be another gender at the age of seven or eight. Wonder if she is willing to tell the parents that schools are giving puberty blockers and counseling students away from their biological gender? She voted for the bill signed by Gov. Newsom that allows the State of California to literally kidnap kids in other States, without parental permission, bring them here, transition them—and the taxpayers finance it all. How sick is she? “ A four-term California Assemblywoman, Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), herself a former college athlete, had a horrifying answer to a voter’s question about whether it’s fair to allow transgender females (biological males) to compete in women’s collegiate and professional sports. That answer? “I thought this out already. We start at age 8 or 9. By the time boys transfer into girls and teens at age 12 or 13, they have new friends. By the time they turn 17, 18, or 19, nobody knows their past.” She is a sick person, needs therapy before she harms more children.

CA Dem Jacqui Irwin’s Solution to Trans Females Competing in Women’s Sports? Transition Them Earlier

By Jennifer Van Laar, RedState, 10/20/22

A four-term California Assemblywoman, Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), herself a former college athlete, had a horrifying answer to a voter’s question about whether it’s fair to allow transgender females (biological males) to compete in women’s collegiate and professional sports. That answer?

“I thought this out already. We start at age 8 or 9. By the time boys transfer into girls and teens at age 12 or 13, they have new friends. By the time they turn 17, 18, or 19, nobody knows their past.”

Instead of addressing the actual issue, and seemingly without regard for the fact that this transition includes genital mutilation, sterilization, and irreversible hormonal impacts, Irwin thinks it’s easy-peasy to handle this sticky “social justice” situation by simply mutilating boys at an even younger age, when they have no capacity to make a life-altering decision – and so by the time they’re in college, they can easily obfuscate their biological gender.

That is not a “solution.” That is extreme child abuse, and torture.

The voter who’d asked Irwin the question, Pacific Palisades resident John Alle, shared his experience at a fundraiser for Irwin’s challenger, political newcomer and Republican Lori Mills of Simi Valley.