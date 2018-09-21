By

A major organization trying to help those with AIDS has become a de facto part of the Progressive Democrat Party in California. Previously, it tried to use a ballot measure to control the development of new drugs and the price of current drugs. To protect our lives, the drug industry had to spend $110 million. Now the same AIDS organization is financing a rent control ballot measure—Prop. 10 (Vote NO on 10 is my recommendation) and the drug industry is fighting back. “Michael Weinstein of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the proponent and main funder of Proposition 10, the rent control expansion measure on the November ballot. Apartment owners and real estate companies have raised $48.5 million so far to kill it. Now comes $500,000 from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry’s main trade association. “The industry’s investment in the state is threatened when our employees cannot find housing and Proposition 10 could make the situation much worse,”PhRMA said in a statement. “That’s why we are opposing Proposition 10 and contributing to its defeat.” Maybe if the AIDS group would stay out of politics, other groups would do the same. When you donate to the AIDS Foundation or you helping AIDS patients or the Democrat Party?

Why drug makers are opposing rent control

Dan Morain, CalMatters, 9/20/18

America’s major drug manufacturers are suddenly interested in California housing battles , donating $500,000 to defeat an initiative that could expand rent control.

Or maybe it’s personal.

Michael Weinstein of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the proponent and main funder of Proposition 10, the rent control expansion measure on the November ballot. Apartment owners and real estate companies have raised $48.5 million so far to kill it.

Now comes $500,000 from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry’s main trade association.

“The industry’s investment in the state is threatened when our employees cannot find housing and Proposition 10 could make the situation much worse,”PhRMA said in a statement. “That’s why we are opposing Proposition 10 and contributing to its defeat.”

In 2016, Weinstein pushed Proposition 61 , which he claimed would regulate drug prices. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and other drug makers spent $110 million to kill that initiative, a sum that is not quickly forgotten.

“[The drug companies’ donation is] a further sign that they have more money than they know what to do with, all taken out of the wallets of low- and middle-income Californians,” said Sacramento consultant Rand Martin, working on Proposition 10’s passage.

