The California housing crisis is going to get worse next year—much worse. If the Democrats hold the Governors office, have a super majority in both the Assembly and State Senate, you need to expect for environmental mandates—costing money. Expect more union demands—costing money. Expect more lawsuits, holding up the building of housing—costing money. California is not being murdered—it is committing suicide. “The Golden State is under supplied by 3.4 million homes to meet its current housing needs, according to a report on housing underproduction from Up for Growth California, a nonprofit research and advocacy group. The national shortfall is 7.3 million homes, which means California makes up about half of that total. Not only does the state not have sufficient housing, but the housing that does exist is expensive, out-of-reach to people making median household incomes, said Mike Wilkerson of Econorthwest, an economic consulting firm, who co-authored the report. Thanks to Sacramento, California is fully half of the housing crisis for the nation—that is how bad the Democrat control of this One Party State has become. Until we do for California what GTrump has done for America—lower taxes, ending corrupt regulations—we will continue to spiral into being the Venezuela of the West Coast. We could stop this on Tuesday. Will we?

Why housing costs so much in California and why it may only get worse

Apartments near transit, such as Blake Griggs’ Vaya Apartments in Walnut Creek, are a solution to California’s dire housing shortage.

By Blanca Torres , San Francisco Business Times, 11/1/18

California leads the nation in many categories from population to venture capital funding. Add lack of housing supply to the list.

The Golden State is under supplied by 3.4 million homes to meet its current housing needs, according to a report on housing underproduction from Up for Growth California, a nonprofit research and advocacy group. The national shortfall is 7.3 million homes, which means California makes up about half of that total.

Not only does the state not have sufficient housing, but the housing that does exist is expensive, out-of-reach to people making median household incomes, said Mike Wilkerson of Econorthwest, an economic consulting firm, who co-authored the report.

Up for Growth released the report Wednesday at a forum that included California State Assemblymember David Chiu , Bay Area Council President and CEO Jim Wunderman , Denise Pinkston of development firm TMG Partners, and Carol Galante , head of the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley.

The Bay Area serves as a microcosm of the broader problem, Wilkerson said. From 1980 to 2010, the market had the highest price appreciation of anywhere in the country. Meanwhile, the amount of new housing added per resident was among the lowest in the country.

“The less you expand (housing inventory), the more your housing costs,” Wilkerson said.

Addressing housing need is a complex issue, but in general, more new homes would help alleviate the problem, he said. The question is how do that, especially in places that want to avoid urban sprawl.

“Is there way to grow our amount of housing without growing our footprint?” Wilkerson said. “The answer is density.”

The report recommends that the state and local governments implement policies to encourage multifamily housing near transit stations that allow residents to reduce car trips.

Another strategy is to increase the number of homes in single-family neighborhoods by permitting duplexes, triplexes, and accessory dwelling units, which are separate homes attached or detached to a single-family house.

Already 50 percent of the housing built in California since 2010 is in a multifamily development of five homes or more, Wilkerson said.

Still, in high-cost cities like San Francisco, housing developers are spending $800,000 to $900,000 per home — costs that are unsustainable, Galante said.

“The demand (for housing) is in the middle-income and lower-income levels and that’s where it’s going to continue to grow,” she said. “Not only do we need to build 3 and a half million more places for people to live, but we’ve got to get the price points down to a place that middle income people can afford.”

Meanwhile, the challenges to building more housing abound in California: The state’s strict environmental laws and review process require developers to spend years moving projects through the approval process.

Many cities maintain zoning that doesn’t allow for high-density housing or even small multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods, Pinkston said.

Zoning policies essentially block developers from building duplexes and fourplexes which cost much less to build than, say, a high-rise residential tower.

Neighborhood opposition to apartment buildings or high-rise residential towers routinely kills proposals when they reach city planning commission or councils.

Earlier this year, the state Legislature enacted a bill to make it easier to develop surface parking lots at BART stations into housing.

“It was certainly a fight all the way through the entire process of being opposed by dozens of elected officials, particularly in the East Bay, who were very invested in the current status quo of the character of how they perceive their cities despite the fact that everyone talks about a housing crisis and homelessness crisis that we need to address,” Chiu said.

The way to mitigate those challenges is to streamline the approval process, zone for higher densities and invest in mass transit, Wilkerson said.

“The more-of-the-same approach is not financially sustainable,” he said. “In the long run, affordability requires sustained production of housing.”

Other key findings from the report:

41 percent of Californians spend more than 30 percent of their take home pay on housing, which means they are considered cost-burdened for housing.

Statewide, California added 4.4 new jobs for every new home from 2010 to 2015.

In the Bay Area, the imbalance is worse. San Francisco added 11.4 new jobs per new home and San Mateo County added 13.2 new jobs per new home.