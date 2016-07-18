Why Housing is SO Expensive in Los Angeles

By

Another View on Quimby Fee Hikes

DTLA – On May 30, Los Angeles Downtown News published the editorial “Developers Should Pay More for Park Creation. But How Much?” We appreciate the thoughtful proposal on the ongoing debate on the Quimby ordinance and proposed reforms the city is studying.

Mack Urban is developing six acres of land in South Park and supports Quimby reform. The current ordinance is outdated and does not provide a useful mechanism for developers to partner with the city to create more much-needed park space and improve livability for all of Downtown Los Angeles’ residents.

Several points in the editorial warrant further examination, starting with the line, “The biggest hurdle to getting new parks is acquiring land.” Acquiring appropriately located land is a complex process and requires not only adequate funding, but also a strategic and tactical approach to site selection and project management. These factors have posed equally significant barriers to the city’s ability to acquire land for park development.

Then there is the amount apartment building developers pay in Quimby fees, which the article stated is often between a token amount and up to $2,000 per unit if a major zoning change was required, and that in the future could be up to $5,000 per unit.

This figure needs to be revised. Developers are charged Quimby fees based on the zoning on the project site and the proposed unit count — current fees range far in excess of $2,000 per unit. In 2016 in Downtown, the Quimby fee we are being charged for a mid-rise apartment development with 362 units (now under construction) is $5,391 per unit, with a total fee of $1.9 million. On a Downtown high-rise we are proposing with 536 units, the Quimby fee is currently assessed at $8,044 per unit, with a total fee of $4.3 million. The suggestion that developers have paid “very little for park creation” for the past several decades is unfair and misstated.

Then there is the issue of giving developers the option of creating their own green space. The existing Quimby ordinance has an outdated formula for the amount of land required to offset the assessed fee. Developers would need to provide acreage far larger than the actual project-site size to satisfy the requirement. This untenable requirement is one reason why most developers opt to pay the “in-lieu” parks fee, instead of dedicating land for park development.

In regards to the Quimby fees proposed under the new ordinance, Mack Urban strongly supports the fee threshold established in a June 2015 city report. It includes a residential development feasibility analysis which determined the maximum fee that developers could support and still develop the housing units that are needed to alleviate our housing crisis. For high-rise apartment projects, currently the most common in Downtown, the report set a maximum of $7,500 per unit, subject to annual inflation. Furthermore, Mack Urban believes that the annual inflation should be aligned with the automatic adjustment issued by the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department, which ranges between 3% and 8% and is informed by fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index.

What we need now is continued thoughtful debate on the topic of Quimby reform and an appropriate future parks fee.

Paul Keller is the CEO of Mack Urban.