By

Glad to see some moderates are supporting President Trump. But, at what point do we expect our GOP elected officials to show full throated support of the President. We can no longer afford the No-Trumpers to have positions to oppose the President, or stop the 88% of the GOP’ers that want to support the President. Schwarzenegger and his buddies have divided the California GOP, taken some elected officials with him and caused volunteers to question the Party and hold back full support for folks with an “R” after their name. In 2016 some Assembly member lost because they were openly opposed to Donald Trump in the General Election. “Moderate Republicans in the House either leave or become Trumpian, not because of his tweets but because of death threats. The anger of Lindsey Graham at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing was perhaps the most telling moment in national politics so far this year. He walked away from a bipartisanship that goes only one way. Democrats pushed too hard and too far with their fascist mobs and would-be assassin. President Trump has withstood more than three years of unwarranted and vile attacks without blinking. He set a good example. Democrats revealed their true selves. Republicans have responded by being Republican again.” Senator Graham is a GOP’er who has seen the vengeance and violence, the bullying and the smears of the Feinstein’s, Pelosi’s and their Democrat buddies. I expect many others will join him in supporting the President. Those that do not, need to rethink their positions and maybe take a time out from leadership.

Why moderates back Trump

Don Surber, 11/6/18



Congratulations to George Packer for at least acknowledging the Democrat fascism that Republicans in Congress face.

His piece in New Yorker, “The Demise of the Moderate Republican,” covers the plight of Republican Congressman Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania, who faced the angry mob of Democrats.

Packer described Costello as a nice fellow who played shortstop for the Republican team. He was rated the ninth most bipartisan member of the House. Democrats liked him.

After President Trump’s election, civility ended.

He was one of Them.

Packer wrote , “The protests began immediately. Two Saturdays after Trump’s Inauguration, Costello spent the day at home, playing with his young son, and it wasn’t until late that he heard about Trump’s ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. On Costello’s Facebook page, angry comments against the ban were piling up. He issued a split-the-difference statement that recommended both tighter screening and exceptions for green-card holders. He was a moderate on social issues having to do with race, gender, and religion — he voted to prohibit federal contractors from discriminating against gay people — but these weren’t the subjects that he wanted to focus on in Washington. Trump’s Muslim ban and the intense reaction to it caught him completely by surprise.”

Correction: President Trump followed the law and had a temporary moratorium on entry from six war-torn countries and Iran. The words Muslim and ban do not appear anywhere in the text of two executive orders covering about 6,000 words in total.

Packer wrote, “In the spring of 2017, hundreds of demonstrators besieged Costello’s West Chester office to protest the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, an effort that he opposed; later that year, there were more protests over the tax bill, which he supported. (‘This is going to kill his kids!’ one demonstrator shouted about the tax bill; then, hearing her own words, she added, ‘The debt, the debt.’) Costello realized that moderates like him were being targeted by the progressive organization Indivisible and other groups that had risen up in opposition to Trump. ‘These groups don’t go to the red parts of Alabama or even Pennsylvania,’ Costello told me. ‘They’re going to purple, and they’re going to beat up on people like me, ’cause we’re the vulnerable ones, and that’s how you take back the House.'”

Democrats do not want peace.

Democrats do not want compromise.

Democrats want vengeance.

Democrats want blood.

Packer wrote, “In June, 2017, Costello was supposed to attend a morning baseball practice before Congress’s annual charity game, but he just missed his ride. At the ballpark, a gunman opened fire from behind the third-base dugout, critically wounding the Majority Whip, Representative Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and several others. The shooter, who was killed by police officers, was a Bernie Sanders supporter who had become enraged with Trump and wanted to target Republican politicians. If Costello had made the practice, he would have been standing in the line of fire, at shortstop. The incident shook him deeply. He had long ago stopped seeing politics as a Rockwell painting, but now the anger and the violence seemed inescapable — even on a baseball diamond.”

Then Packer went into a fairy tale that somehow the right is worse. But he writes for New Yorker’s elitist snobs who look down their noses at the Outer Borough Donald John Trump because they want to fit in with everyone else in the Manhattan-Hamptons crowd. Conformity rules.

Packer’s evidence? “The deadliest threat of all comes from the President, who ended the career of Representative Mark Sanford, a critical-minded conservative from South Carolina, with a single contemptuous tweet a few hours before the polls closed on primary night in June: ‘Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble.'”

Oh no!

The president tweeted.

I am sobbing. I am literally shaking right now .

Nice try, but Packer failed to understand the situation.

Moderate Republicans in the House either leave or become Trumpian, not because of his tweets but because of death threats.

The anger of Lindsey Graham at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing was perhaps the most telling moment in national politics so far this year. He walked away from a bipartisanship that goes only one way.

Democrats pushed too hard and too far with their fascist mobs and would-be assassin.

President Trump has withstood more than three years of unwarranted and vile attacks without blinking. He set a good example. Democrats revealed their true selves. Republicans have responded by being Republican again.