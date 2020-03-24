Why People Are Buying Guns: Law Enforcement Giving Early Release to Criminals Due to Wuhan Virus

By

Los Angeles and San Fran are stopping the sale of guns to innocent citizens. Then you have both counties released criminals early from jail. We also have many police forces in the State telling cops NOT to arrest people for “non violent” crimes—like house invasion, robberies, car theft, etc. At the same time government is telling cops not to do their jobs, people are told they can not buy self protection, since government REFUSES to do its most basic obligation—safety of the public. Just because honest citizens are “sheltered in place” does not mean criminals will not break into closed businesses, steal goods and KNOW the police can not arrest them. When will the public demand police protection and officers obey their oath of office?

The Los Angeles County sheriff has reduced the jail population by more than 600 people and is asking officers to cite and release offenders when possible to protect inmates from the coronavirus. As of Monday morning, the inmate population had been reduced from 17,076 to 16,459 since the end of February, in part by granting early release to those with less than 30 days on their sentences. NBC News

San Francisco public defender seeks ‘immediate release’ of some jail inmates due to coronavirus The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office began filing motions last week seeking the immediate release of all inmates being held pretrial in county jails who are considered more susceptible to catching coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). “We are taking action to protect older adults and those with compromised immune systems who are extremely vulnerable right now,” said S.F. Public Defender Mano Raju. Raju has asked police to stop issuing citations for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies “unless there is a clear and present danger of imminent harm.” The Daily Wire

Several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees have come into contact with people suffering from COVID-19, and they have gone into self isolation, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday at a press conference. However, none of those personnel have tested positive for the virus. While dealing with the coronavirus, the department is reducing the jail population through early release to reduce the potential impact of the disease.

Coronavirus: San Jose orders gun store to close in one of first enforcement against businesses open under shelter order

As Bay Area business owners navigated the labyrinthine rules of the sweeping shelter-in-place order implemented Monday, many gun dealers across the region opted to stay open this week, amid a spike in sales apparently driven by fears over the coronavirus pandemic. But after customers lined up around gun stores in several counties Tuesday – including outside the Bullseye Bishop in San Jose – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo declared that “gun stores are non-essential.”

