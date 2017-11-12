Why Should we Believe the Washington Post? No Reason

By

Lies. Only after people complained did the Post ‘fess up:” Is it possible that Washington Post writers are the rejects of Saturday Night Live? Looks like it.

Why Should we Believe the Washington Post?

Don Surber, Don Surber Blog, 11/11/17



If Roy Moore committed statutory rape, then he does not belong in the Senate.

But I doubt it is true because the story stems from the Washington Post.

This publication lies — repeatedly.

Oh, I don’t have to go back 36 years ago when Bob Woodward’s protege Janet Cooke invented an 8-year-old heroin addict and won a Pulitzer.

Let’s just look in the past year, shall we?



November 24, 2016: “Russian propaganda effort helped spread ‘fake news’ during election, experts say.”

The flood of “fake news” this election season got support from a sophisticated Russian propaganda campaign that created and spread misleading articles online with the goal of punishing Democrat Hillary Clinton, helping Republican Donald Trump and undermining faith in American democracy, say independent researchers who tracked the operation.

Lies.

All of it.

From the Rolling Stone — yes, the libelous Rolling Stone — came this report four days later.

The ‘Washington Post’ ‘Blacklist’ Story Is Shameful and Disgusting

The capital’s paper of record crashes legacy media on an iceberg

Hahaha.

The Washington Post fell for a hoax. Fake News? It was Fake News about Fake News.

And I am supposed to believe it when the same “Fake News about Fake News” newspaper tells me what a Republican candidate might have done 40 years ago?

No one was fired. No one was suspended. No one was held responsible.

“Accountability journalism” does not begin at home.

This is not the only example.

December 31: “Russian operation hacked a Vermont utility, showing risk to U.S. electrical grid security, officials say.”

Lies. Only after people complained did the Post ‘fess up:

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid. Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid.

Again, nobody was fired. Nobody was suspended. No one was held responsible.

One last one.

February 4: “Inside the White House-Cabinet battle over Trump’s immigration order.”

A normal person would say, wait, wait, wait. How does the Washington Post get inside information on an administration that flat-out detests the Post?

I mean, short of the Deep State wiretapping the Oval Office.

Within hours HuffPost — yes, that lefty site — posted:

The Washington Post no longer stands by its account of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon personally confronting Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly last week ― an incident the White House says never took place.

“It’s a patently false, made up story,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told The Huffington Post.

Post columnist Josh Rogin reported Saturday morning that Bannon “paid a personal and unscheduled visit” to Kelly’s office on Jan. 28 and urged him not to issue a waiver for lawful permanent residents, or green card holders, to President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration. Kelly “refused to comply,” Rogin wrote, attributing the information to “two administration officials familiar with the confrontation.”

Again, nobody was fired. Nobody was suspended. No one was held responsible.

Three major fabrications in three months time.

Sadly, not a new world’s record. When you don’t punish reporters for Fake News, you get even more Fake News.

Which is why I am not convinced the Washington Post is not making this up.

Trust but verify? Distrust and wait for an independent verification from a reliable source.

Like the freaking Rolling Stone.

UPDATE: Moore’s denial.

“I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors but against any woman. I also believe that any person who has been abused should feel the liberty to come forward and seek protection.”