Junk science scam artists, making bundles of money by scaring people like it was Halloween, are now blaming Texas for not being prepared by the COLD weather. Al Gore and the high school dropout Greta have claimed we are in the midst of global warning. Below is a series of articles proving this is wrong?

So why blame Texas for not being prepared for snow, ice and cold weather?

We knew better: Silly predictions by hacks.

Why would Texas have prepared for record cold and snow if they listened to the media and other global warming fanatics the last forty years?

By Jack Hellner, American Thinker, 2/20/21

Since 1980 Americans have heard that the Earth was warming rapidly, that the South would not have winters anymore and we would see “the end of snow.”

We were told it is the “scientific consensus” and the science was “settled.” So why the heck would politicians prepare for something when they were told by “experts” that it would never happen?

Clearly the UN, Al Gore, John Kerry, Bill Gates and all the others that push this garbage on the public, without scientific data to support it, are to blame, not the Texas politicians.

John Kerry, who flies on private jets, is out there saying there are only 9 years left to solve the problem. If we had honest reporters, instead of people pushing an agenda, they would tell him that the UN said in 1989 that we only had ten years left to solve the problem. As far as I can tell we are still having snow, the temperature is nearly the same, the coastal cities are still here, the icecaps are still here, and Manhattan and Miami are still not flooded.

Fifty years of made-up dire predictions that have been wrong and yet we are told the science is settled?

Let’s Review 50 Years Of Dire Climate Forecasts And What Actually Happened

1967 Salt Lake Tribune: Dire Famine Forecast by 1975, Already Too Late

1969 NYT: “Unless we are extremely lucky, everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years. The situation will get worse unless we change our behavior.“

1970 Boston Globe: Scientist Predicts New Ice Age by 21st Century said James P. Lodge, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

1971 Washington Post: Disastrous New Ice Age Coming says S.I. Rasool at NASA.

1972 Brown University Letter to President Nixon: Warning on Global Cooling

1974 The Guardian: Space Satellites Show Ice Age Coming Fast

1974 Time Magazine: Another Ice Age “Telling signs everywhere. Since the 1940s mean global temperatures have dropped 2.7 degrees F.”

1974 “Ozone Depletion a Great Peril to Life” University of Michigan Scientist

1976 NYT The Cooling: University of Wisconsin climatologist Stephen Schneider laments about the “deaf ear his warnings received.”

1988 Agence France Press: Maldives will be Completely Under Water in 30 Years.

1989 Associated Press: UN Official Says Rising Seas to ‘Obliterate Nations’ by 2000.

1989 Salon: New York City’s West Side Highway underwater by 2019 said Jim Hansen the scientist who lectured Congress in 1988 about the greenhouse effect.

2000 The Independent: “Snowfalls are a thing of the past. Our children will not know what snow is,” says senior climate researcher.

2004 The Guardian: The Pentagon Tells Bush Climate Change Will Destroy Us. “Britain will be Siberian in less than 20 years,” the Pentagon told Bush.

2008 Associated Press: NASA Scientist says “We’re Toast. In 5-10 years the Arctic will be Ice Free”

2008 Al Gore: Al Gore warns of ice-free Arctic by 2013.

2009 The Independent: Prince Charles says Just 96 Months to Save the World. “The price of capitalism is too high.”

2009 The Independent: Gordon Brown says “We have fewer than 50 days to save our planet from catastrophe.”

2013 The Guardian: The Arctic will be Ice Free in Two Years. “The release of a 50 gigaton of methane pulse” will destabilize the planet.

The above items are thanks to 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions.

The article has actual news clips and links to every one of the above stories.

We have decades of destruction of the U.S economy based on inaccurate, manipulated computer models and yet not one question from reporters asking Kerry, Biden, Yellen or any cabinet member for scientific data from the last 140 years to support the radical leftist agenda to destroy America.

China, Russia and Iran are cheering loudly as the media and democrats intentionally weaken America and harm the poor.

So when will reporters do their job instead of repeating what they are told?

