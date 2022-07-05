By

A street was taken over in Los Angeles. It was not till someone was shot and killed that the police showed up. Think you are safe in L.A.? The cops will not protect you and government wants to take away your guns, so you are unable to protect yourself. Now you know why people are fleeing L.A. and California. How many other streets were taken over in L.A.? California is the Wild West. I wonder if the people in Florida that saw the silly Newsom for Governor/President ad want to live this way?

Wild street takeover ends in fatal shooting in South L.A.

by: Tony Kurzweil, KTLA, 7/4/22

Police responding to a wild street takeover in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles discovered one person had been fatally shot Monday morning.

Around 200 people gathered to watch the takeover, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Brent McGuire said.

Arriving officers were flagged down by onlookers and told that someone had been shot.

Officers attended to the victim, who was transported by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical center.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, McGuire said.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Video of the street takeover showed cars skidding through an intersection.

At one point, fireworks were going off as onlookers recorded video of a pickup truck that somehow caught fire.

Investigators are searching for any cellphone video that may help them identify a suspect in the fatal shooting.

“We feel that something has probably been caught on some of that cellphone video that we’re looking for,” McGuire said.