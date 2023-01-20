By

In the June Primary, then GOP State Senate Leader Scott Wilk used $53,000 of money raised from Republicans to elect GOP’ers to office, to elect a Democrat in SD5, a Republican majority seat. In November, a Democrat, a Progressive won that seat.

Now, to again show his “bi-partisanship, he has joined with Democrat State Senator Josh Newsom to co-chair a “bipartisan caucus”. You might remember that the GOP had Recalled Newman from office, then he won election to it again.

In 2024 Wilk is termed out. It appears that recently defeated Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares is going to run for that seat

Wilk to co-chair bipartisan caucus + Cunningham forms a firm + DOJ hires a diversity officer A.M. Alert!, Sacramento Bee, 1/19/23



WILK TO CO-CHAIR BIPARTISAN CAUCUS Former Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has a new title to add to his collection: co-chair of the bipartisan Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus. Wilk joins Fullerton Democratic Sen. Josh Newman in heading up the caucus, which promotes commitment to progress regardless of ideology. “Californians could care less which political party comes up with a good idea, they just want a government that works for — rather than against — them,” Wilk said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues — more interested in collaboration than partisan bickering — to address the very real problems facing California.” The caucus, which formed in 2021, has members in both the Assembly and the Senate. Wilk and Newman have several ideas that they’d like to see implemented. One would make the offices of attorney general and secretary of state nonpartisan. Others would consolidate California’s more than 200 agencies, departments and commissions “with clear lines of accountability,” and create a two-year budget cycle with even years focused on “oversight of the executive branch and its vast array of departments.”