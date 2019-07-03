Hemp is a great money crop. It is also a crop that does not take as much water to grow as others crops. State Sen. Scott Wilk has moved a bill, SB 153, to push the use of hemp as a crop.
“”The cultivation of industrial hemp presents an amazing opportunity for farmers in the Antelope Valley where they will be able to save five-acre-feet of water per acre by switching to it from other, thirstier crops,” said Wilk. “It also has the potential to bring mortgage paying jobs to the AV. Industrial hemp is used in 25,000 different products and I believe manufacturing will follow where the hemp is being produced. Good jobs means people won’t be commuting hours up and down the hill to Los Angles every day for work.”
In 2018, with the passage of SB 1409 (Wilk), California streamlined industrial hemp production rules and became compliant with then existing federal law. Later in the year the President signed H.R.2 – the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (farm bill), resulting in new requirements. A state’s plan to license and regulate hemp can only commence by complying with federal law.”
This is the type of legislation that creates jobs, good for the environment and provides an easier way to grow cash crops.
|Wilk’s measure to expand opportunities for CA’s hemp industry clears Assembly Agriculture Committee Sen. Scott Wilk, 7/3/19
|SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announces that Senate Bill 153 (SB 153), a measure to ensure California is well-positioned to begin the cultivation of industrial hemp, unanimously cleared the Assembly Committee on Agriculture. “The cultivation of industrial hemp presents an amazing opportunity for farmers in the Antelope Valley where they will be able to save five-acre-feet of water per acre by switching to it from other, thirstier crops,” said Wilk. “It also has the potential to bring mortgage paying jobs to the AV. Industrial hemp is used in 25,000 different products and I believe manufacturing will follow where the hemp is being produced. Good jobs means people won’t be commuting hours up and down the hill to Los Angles every day for work.” In 2018, with the passage of SB 1409 (Wilk), California streamlined industrial hemp production rules and became compliant with then existing federal law. Later in the year the President signed H.R.2 – the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (farm bill), resulting in new requirements. A state’s plan to license and regulate hemp can only commence by complying with federal law. SB 153 would revise California’s provisions regulating the cultivation and testing of industrial hemp to conform to the requirements for a state plan under the federal farm bill. SB 153 requires the Secretary of CDFA, in consultation with the Governor and the Attorney General, to develop and submit a state plan to the Secretary of the USDA, on or before January 31, 2020. “Today’s vote ensures California’s law conforms to changes in federal law,” said Wilk. “The ability to grow and compete in the industrial hemp industry is a big win for our local farmers!” SB 153’s next stop: Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Profile