Wilk’s measure to expand opportunities for CA’s hemp industry clears Assembly Agriculture Committee

Hemp is a great money crop. It is also a crop that does not take as much water to grow as others crops. State Sen. Scott Wilk has moved a bill, SB 153, to push the use of hemp as a crop.

“”The cultivation of industrial hemp presents an amazing opportunity for farmers in the Antelope Valley where they will be able to save five-acre-feet of water per acre by switching to it from other, thirstier crops,” said Wilk. “It also has the potential to bring mortgage paying jobs to the AV. Industrial hemp is used in 25,000 different products and I believe manufacturing will follow where the hemp is being produced. Good jobs means people won’t be commuting hours up and down the hill to Los Angles every day for work.”

In 2018, with the passage of SB 1409 (Wilk), California streamlined industrial hemp production rules and became compliant with then existing federal law. Later in the year the President signed H.R.2 – the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (farm bill), resulting in new requirements. A state’s plan to license and regulate hemp can only commence by complying with federal law.”

This is the type of legislation that creates jobs, good for the environment and provides an easier way to grow cash crops.