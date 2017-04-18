Will Amazon Corner the California Marijuana Market? It Could

By

In San Jose you can order a pizza to be delivered, flowers to be delivered, need groceries and several stores will deliver them to your front door. Now a San Fran start up is about to start delivering medical marijuana to your front door. Soon, it will probably be able to deliver recreational marijuana to your home. While this is a start up—imagine when Amazon, which already sells drugs via the Internet-starts delivering you Friday evening pot via a drone! “The company will partner with The Guild, a San Jose-based dispensary, to deliver the product. While Eaze facilitates the transaction, a Guild employee will make the delivery. Eaze will not handle the marijuana at any point during the process. “There was a strong desire for patients to have safer access to the medicine recommended to them by their doctors,” Eaze CEO Jim Patterson said in a press release. “It’s great to see the San Jose City Council be responsive to the needs of its constituents and we hope other California communities will follow suit.” No need to buy from the scum on the corner—no need to ruin the climate by driving to your favorite dealer—thanks to the new laws your booze, pizza and pot can be brought to your home. This will make the streets and roads safer! California does lead the nation in drug use—this makes it even easier.

Marijuana delivery just a few clicks away in San Jose

Gina Hall, San Jose Business Journal, 4/11/17



For San Jose’s medical marijuana community, cannabis delivery is now just a few clicks away.

San Francisco-based startup Eaze launched on-demand medical marijuana service in San Jose on Tuesday. The service was made possible after the city lifted a ban last October on pot delivery.

Eaze customers based in San Jose can now order everything from joints to edibles via the Eaze app and have them delivered in less than 20 minutes. Customers must have a doctor recommendation, which can be obtained via the EazeMD app.

The company will partner with The Guild, a San Jose-based dispensary, to deliver the product. While Eaze facilitates the transaction, a Guild employee will make the delivery. Eaze will not handle the marijuana at any point during the process.

“There was a strong desire for patients to have safer access to the medicine recommended to them by their doctors,” Eaze CEO Jim Patterson said in a press release. “It’s great to see the San Jose City Council be responsive to the needs of its constituents and we hope other California communities will follow suit.”

Eaze has raised $24.5 million to date from backers that include 500 Startups, DCM Ventures, Fresh VC, Rose Capital and Winklevoss Capital. Eaze now operates in about 100 California cities and worked directly with the San Jose Police Department to launch service in the city.

In January 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, which permitted cannabis delivery, but allowed individual cities the freedom to ban or regulate the service. San Jose opted to ban delivery.

Under the ban, San Jose struggled with more than 30 prominently advertised unlicensed delivery services. The new ordinance permits delivery by licensed dispensaries and received widespread support from patients, collectives, law enforcement and community members.

“Legalizing deliveries is simply smart public policy,” Reverend Jethro Moore of San Jose said in a statement. “It impacts neighborhoods disproportionately affected by a failed prohibition policy in that legal delivery provides a path to legitimate employment for people traditionally over-prosecuted and replaces illegal street dealing. Our neighborhoods will be safer and the way San Jose is regulating deliveries means youth will not have easy access to cannabis.”

San Jose has 16 licensed dispensaries, but Guild is one of just two dispensaries licensed to deliver medical marijuana in the city. Any other business caught delivering cannabis in the city could face fines of up to $50,000 per offense per day, per The Mercury News.