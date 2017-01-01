Will Anybody Notice or Care “Crabbers” on Strike?

By

When was the last time you bought a crab or ordered from the menu an item that included crab? Yet, those that collect the crabs are now going on strike and they are bringing with them most of the crabbers on the West Coast. Wonder how long they will be able to stay on strike—remember, it is a plane ride from the East to bring in world class crabs from New England and elsewhere. Californians will not go without the very limited use of crab—but the fisherman could lose an industry.

West Coast crab strike spreads: Half Moon Bay, San Francisco fishermen join comrades in price war

By Samantha Weigel, Daily Journal, 12/30/16

In a move of solidarity amongst those toiling in the grueling Dungeness crab industry, Bay Area fishermen have officially joined the West Coast strike after their northern comrades were slighted by buyers dropping the price earlier in the week.

Fishermen from Pillar Point Harbor near Half Moon Bay, along with those in San Francisco, announced Friday they too wouldn’t venture to sea until a better price is negotiated.

Although locals were still receiving $3 per pound, the fact that others had been offered just $2.75 fueled commercial crabbers to go on strike from Northern California to the Canadian border.

“We’re all fishermen and we all got to be fishing for a fair price. So if they’re trying to send boats out on a price that we can’t succeed on, then we’re all going to stand behind the other fishermen,” said commercial crabber Jim Anderson, who sits on the state’s Dungeness Crab Task Force and is a member of the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association.

For the past five years, even though the price of fuel and other costs have increased, most fishermen have steadily been getting around $3 a pound selling to wholesale buyers. Plus, they’ve already compromised as they’d initially sought $3.25 at the start of this season — which for the Bay Area began Nov. 15, Anderson said.

While it might sound like small change, a quarter means a lot to those relying on the industry. Between Nov. 15 and Friday, a 25-cent reduction translated to $6 million for Bay Area crabbers, Anderson said.

“A quarter means a lot,” Anderson said, adding rolling over for the buyers’ lowball price could snowball into bigger cuts if they didn’t take a stand.

“As soon as someone’s fishing for $2.75, most buyers down here can’t afford to pay more … while there’s cheaper crab in the market place,” Anderson said. “When someone starts offering to pay less for crab, that goes very quickly through the fleet.”

Plus, the prime Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s markets have pretty much already come and gone. After voting Friday to join the strike, the last crabbers out of Pillar Point Harbor were expected to land their harvests at Johnson Pier and wait out the strike. For those still looking to put some fresh crustaceans on the dinner table, locals will be selling off their boats directly to customers this weekend, Anderson said.

The strike began Wednesday after the large wholesale buyer Pacific Choice Seafood reportedly offered just $2.75 a pound. This proved problematic as others further south had already begun fishing after agreeing on $3 a pound. California’s District 10, which includes the Bay Area fishery, typically opens about two weeks ahead of other areas. But as other parts of the coast tested positive for higher levels of domoic acid, a neurotoxin found in shellfish, the fisheries opened in slower waves this year.

Fishermen in northern Oregon were slated to start their season Sunday, but have since called it off due to the strike, according to the Associated Press.

The strike reportedly prompted by the large wholesale buyer has upset more than just the fishermen. Smaller buyers, some of whom were happy to honor the $3 price, are also out of luck with the industry grinding to a halt.

Kevin Zheng, a wholesale buyer for American Seafood Exchange, purchases crab from Bay Area fishermen that’s then distributed to grocers and restaurants.

“No fishermen and no buyers are happy right now. It’s a really bad decision to drop the price before the new year,” Zheng said. “There’s not enough crab right now. … A live buyer would not have enough crab to support the New Year’s market. It’s going to be bad. Really bad.”

Porter McHenry, president of the Half Moon Bay fishermen’s association, agreed many of the local or smaller buyers had been playing fair.

“Our biggest issue is with some of the bigger out-of-state buyers that buy high volumes of crab on the West Coast and they’re the ones that don’t want to pay the $3 price,” McHenry said.

He hasn’t seen crab in more than a week as he’d taken a break over Christmas and was fishing out of Bodega Bay — which had been the southern most tip of the strike line before Friday — when the boycott first began. But having landed a decent amount for the prime holiday markets and bad weather expected for this New Year’s weekend anyway, McHenry said he wasn’t sure the strike would have much of an impact on locals.

Still, “we’ve got to try to stick together as an industry to help out,” McHenry said. “We know we’ve got a really nice product and we want to get fair value.”

While calling off the strike appears to now require a multi-state agreement, McHenry and Anderson were hopeful it would resolve next week.

But between the strike, a completely dismal season last year due to state wildlife officials closing the fishery during the holiday markets due to the neurotoxin domoic acid, and now some harsh weather, the crabbing business has been rocky.

Last nearly all of California’s crab fishery was closed at the same time due to elevated levels of the algae-related toxin, This year however, Anderson and McHenry said the state made a problematic decision to open up smaller pockets at various times this season prompting boats to flood the areas.

“We haven’t had that great of a season this year. With the little sliver openings they did, a lot of the areas they opened got mopped up real quick,” Anderson said, adding they’ll sell off the boat to customers this weekend at prices comparable to local grocers. “That’s been really helpful and [we’re] thankful we had the holidays.”

For information about buying off the boat, download the FishLine app.