Will California Republican Party Help “Recall of Newsom” Effort? How?

By

We know Gavin Newsom lied about his opposition to the High Speed Rail. We know that Newsom decided to force 80,000 independent truckers into corporation workers and union bribe payers. We know that Newsom has declared war on California farmers by limiting water allocations to make up for the Trump Federal increase in water to farmers. I do not have to tell you why he is forcing our kids from k-12 to be proficient in the terms, use and actions of sex, while keeping them under the control of failed schools by working to kill off charter schools. Reasons for Recall are many.

If you are an opponent of the Newsom actions and want to support it, there are two petitions—you can sign both—demanding a Recall of Guv Newsom. You can donate to either, ask for petitions to distribute and get signed. Beware of those using the Recall to raise money for their own goals—NOT the Recall of Newsom.

From WhatMatters (Calmatters) Dan Morain, 12/3/19

“Meanwhile: The California Republican Party has sent a fund-raising pitch seemingly embracing an effort to recall Newsom.

GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said money raised would go to the party, not the recall backers, the Sacramento Bee reported.

A long shot: Qualifying a recall for the ballot could cost $10 million. In its most recent filing, the California Republican Party had $1.6 million in the bank, and many legislative seats to defend.”

You read that right—“ GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said money raised would go to the party, not the recall backers, the Sacramento Bee reported.”

Glad to see the California Republican party took a strong stand against Governor Newsom.

The CRP could at little cost promote the Recall petitions, get the Counties to promote the petitions, ask people on their lists to support the Recall. But asking for money for the Recall then announcing the money is NOT going to be spent on the Recall is a problem. I am sure they will correct this.

Immigrant doctor launches recall petition against California Gov. Newsom

By David Montanaro | Fox News, 12/2/19

Former California congressional candidate James Veltmeyer filed a recall petition against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A San Diego doctor who emigrated from South America is pushing to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing the state’s left-wing leadership has allowed cities to become “overrun by homelessness.”

“I came here legally at age 11. Having grown up in extreme poverty and being homeless to now being one of San Diego’s most prominent physicians, that’s the American Dream, that’s the California dream. And that’s what Gov. Newsom and left-wingers in the legislature are progressively destroying,” James Veltmeyer said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Homelessness is a growing problem in California. For example, the homeless population in San Francisco has grown to more than 17,000, a 30 percent jump from last year, according to a city database.

Veltmeyer, who ran for Congress in 2016 and 2018, and Republican Erin Cruz have both launched recall petitions, seeking 1.5 million signatures to force a special election. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there have been 51 recall attempts since 1911, with the only successful recall occurring in 2003 when Gray Davis was ousted from the governor’s office.

Newsom dismissed the recall efforts, blaming them on a “handful of partisan activists supporting President Trump and his dangerous agenda to divide America. He accused Veltmeyer and Cruz of demonizing Californians and attacking the state’s values.

Veltmeyer denied the accusation, arguing Newsom’s policies are not helping Californians.

“What is he doing for us?” he asked, adding that a major reason for the recall is that American veterans are living on the streets in California, unable to receive quality health care, while Newsom supports free health care for illegal immigrants.