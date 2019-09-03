By

Hollywood has decided it wants to be rule by Vladimir Putin, instead of Donald Trump. Leading actors have determined that if you support Trump, you should not be allowed to work. They are sounding like Sen. Joe McCarthy—who Hollywood hated because of the black list. Now they want a black list, as any actor or behind the camera worker who supports the President. "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack channeled a modern-day, leftist Joe McCarthy when he demanded that Hollywood Trump supporters be doxxed so he can shame them and make sure they never work again in Tinseltown. Yesterday, McCormack urged the Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of anyone who attends a forthcoming fundraiser for President Trump being held in Beverly Hills, California. McCormack tweeted, "Hey, THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don't wanna work with. Thx." Shockingly, even the vicious anti-Trumper Whoopi Goldberg is opposed to left wing black lists.

‘Will & Grace’ star calls for straight-up blacklist of Hollywood Trump supporters

Samantha Chang, BizPacReview, 8/31/19

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack channeled a modern-day, leftist Joe McCarthy when he demanded that Hollywood Trump supporters be doxxed so he can shame them and make sure they never work again in Tinseltown.

Yesterday, McCormack urged the Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of anyone who attends a forthcoming fundraiser for President Trump being held in Beverly Hills, California.

McCormack tweeted, “Hey, THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for September 17 and is being hosted by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Tickets go from $1,000 to $100,000 per couple.

Not surprisingly, no address was given for the event — presumably because the venue doesn’t want to be vandalized or barraged with unhinged protesters.

Actress Kristy Swanson reacted by saying McCormack is an intolerant snowflake who wants to live in a leftist echo chamber.

Swanson tweeted: “I personally have never ever NOT worked with someone just because I had a difference with them politically. It’s absolutely heartbreaking that you would say something like this and then ask The Hollywood Reporter to get on board with you (so sad).”

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Isaiah Washington was also annoyed.

Washington asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey if he approves of McCormack using his platform to “openly threatening to ‘blacklist’ American Citizens in Hollywood.”

Eric McCormack is a modern-day Joe McCarthy who wants to destroy the careers of Hollywood Trump supporters. (Library of Congress, screenshot)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld launched a scathing smackdown of McCormack, comparing him to Joe McCarthy.

Gutfeld says it’s because of anti-free-speech fascists like Eric McCormack that conservatives in Hollywood are silenced.

Gutfeld tweeted: “You wanna know why anyone in Hollywood who thinks for themselves has to keep their mouths shut and their heads down? Like Joe McCarthy, Eric sees ruining a career as a viable method to encourage lockstep.”

Radio host Larry O’Connor reminded McCormack that he’s actually surrounded by Trump supporters every day. But they’re afraid to out themselves because of Hollywood bullies like him.

O’Connor tweeted: “You already know them. They are your co-workers. Members of your crew. Office workers at the studio. Security guards on the back lot and at your red carpet events. But you wouldn’t know it. Your intolerance has forced them into the closet.”

It’s undeniable that Hollywood is predominantly left-wing. However, there are more conservatives than it appears on the surface, because many are afraid to come forward for fear of being attacked and losing jobs.

However, there are some outspoken conservatives in Tinseltown. Take conservative street artist Sabo.

As BizPac Review reported, Sabo has a message for hypocritical anti-Trump Hollywood bullies: “Get the f**k out.”

“Half of Hollywood is moving to Canada if Trump is elected,” Sabo said before the 2016 election. “Not much of a threat when you consider so much of the movie industry has already made their exodus in that direction due to the socialistic mess they’ve made of California.”

Sabo added: “By the way, why the hell aren’t these people moving to Mexico? Too many short, brown people for their liking down there? Not white enough?”

Similarly, conservative actor Robert Davi challenged sanctimonious Hollywood leftists to put their money where their mouths are.

In February 2017, Davi slammed virtue-signaling celebrities like Meryl Streep, Chelsea Handler, and Robert DeNiro for opposing President Trump’s executive orders to curb illegal immigration and calling for the vetting of refugees from hotbeds of Islamist terrorism.

In an open letter, Davi challenged Hollywood leftists to invite illegal aliens and unvetted refugees to the Academy Awards and Oscars after-parties without their armed security detail.

Davi said if they refuse to invite these needy folks, then they’re racist. Not surprisingly, no one in Hollywood took Davi up on his offer.