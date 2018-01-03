Will ICE Arrest Guv Brown for Violation of Law? He DID Break the Law!

By

Jerry Brown has broken the law. California Attorney General Xavier Beccera have broken the law—both have violated the Federal law. “Homan said that Brown and other sanctuary-jurisdiction leaders may have violated 8 U.S. Code § 1324 – relating to “harboring certain aliens.” He said he hopes the Justice Department will look into whether officials can be criminally charged under the statute. According to text of the federal law cited by Homan, any person “knowing… the fact that an alien has come to… the United States in violation of the law, conceals, harbors or shields from detection… such [an] alien in any place” can face fines and/or up to several years in prison.” It will take just one indictment to end the campaign by Brown and his buddies to nullify Federal law. The real question is whether Attorney General Sessions is willing to enforce the law. The people of California deserve honest officeholders—Brown and his buddies are as dishonest as Obama and Clinton—it is time for them to see the inside of the Graybar Hotel.

‘CA Better Hold On Tight’: ICE Dir Promises Doubling of Officers After ‘Sanctuary’ Law Signed

Fox News Insider, 1/2/18

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan said California “better hold on tight” after its liberal Democratic governor allowed a sanctuary state law to take effect this week.

Neil Cavuto said that Gov. Jerry Brown claimed the law will protect illegal immigrants living quietly in the shadows of society from law enforcement intent on “yanking them out of there.”

“I think it’s terrible,” Homan said, adding that Brown’s action put politics in front of public safety.

He said that rank-and-file police officers are opposed to the new measure and that Brown’s administration didn’t consult them before approving the law.

“If [Brown] thinks he is protecting the community, he’s doing quite the opposite,” Homan said. “[Brown] is knowingly putting law enforcement at risk.

“There’s no sanctuary from law enforcement,” he said. “California better hold on tight – they’re about to see a lot more deportation officers. If politicians don’t protect their communities then ICE will.”

Homan said illegal alien smuggling organizations will use the California law as a “selling point” and that Brown “bit off a lot more than he can chew.”

Homan said that Brown and other sanctuary-jurisdiction leaders may have violated 8 U.S. Code § 1324 – relating to “harboring certain aliens.”

He said he hopes the Justice Department will look into whether officials can be criminally charged under the statute.

According to text of the federal law cited by Homan, any person “knowing… the fact that an alien has come to… the United States in violation of the law, conceals, harbors or shields from detection… such [an] alien in any place” can face fines and/or up to several years in prison.

