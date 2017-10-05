Will January Legalization of Marijuana Stop the Illegal Growing of Pot?

By

We were told that we could control the sale and growth of marijuana by legalizing it. Plus, we will be able to get revenues for a State where cities and counties are going broke paying for unions and CalPERS. Madera County in the hills around Yosemite is one gigantic marijuana farm—illegal, stealing water and electricity—and gangs control the industry in the area. Senator Gaines represents the foothill counties above Sacramento, another gigantic marijuana farm—with the same problems as Madera. The State is doing what it can, today. Maybe they can control it better after January 1—if many of the illegal growers ask for permits to become legal and controlled by government.

SENATOR GAINES LAUDS ACTION ON ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS

But cautions the state needs more resources to fight problem

Senator Ted Gaines, 10/4/17



SACRAMENTO – Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) today expressed gratitude that the state has answered his call for additional resources to combat the explosion of illegal marijuana grows in the north state.

“Weeks ago I called on Governor Brown to declare a State of Emergency in Siskiyou County, to unlock state resources that could help eradicate illicit marijuana grows and the problems that come along with them. I’ve received word that numerous state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, California National Guard and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, are dedicating additional personnel to help local law enforcement fight this problem.

“My call to action made a difference. But make no mistake, this fight won’t be won with the manpower we have now. Even with the new resources it’s not nearly enough. We need every relevant agency and department pulling together to snuff out this problem. It’s harvest season for outdoor illegal marijuana grows, and vigilance is needed to stop these truckloads of marijuana from heading out of the state.

“I made it clear to the Governor early last month that a criminal and environmental disaster is taking place. This isn’t Cheech and Chong growing a pot plant in their closet, it’s organized crime committing offenses on an industrial scale. It’s killing our soils and water, threatening ranches, and degrading the quality of life for California citizens.”