Will Middle-class Americans Be Able to Drive Cars under the Green New Deal?

Dr. Jane Orient, American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, 6/29/19

Democrats running for President all seem to be in favor of a Green New Deal. Americans need to ask them: Exactly what does this mean—to us?

Joe Biden promises to build 500,000 charging stations for the new all-electric fleet. If we are going to wean ourselves off our “addiction” to fossil fuels, that means we need to get over our love affair with the internal combustion engine. That means replacing—or junking—260 million cars.

Questions to ask your candidates:

1. How many batteries for electric cars can we manufacture?

2. How much will the basic electric car cost?

3. Will it be big enough to carry the kids and the groceries?

4. Will AAA add a new benefit: a diesel-fueled truck carrying a diesel generator to rescue cars stranded between charging stations?

5. Will you still be allowed to drive your old car? Or will gasoline be unaffordable or unobtainable when Bernie Sanders finishes taking the profits out of the oil industry?

6. Will there be a place to park your car?

7. What if the charging station doesn’t have enough juice? The “green” economy will require twice as much electrical generating capacity as we have now. And the more wind and solar we add, the more unstable the grid and the more wastage of power.

8. What will become of our current fleet, including the cars not yet paid for?

