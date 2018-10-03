Will more Tulare housing bring riffraff or opportunity?

By

Luis Hernandez, Visalia Times-Delta, 10/1/18

Housing options will soon make finding a home in Tulare easier.

City Council approved a new land use designation and zoning for nearly 80 acres in southwest Tulare, opening the door for a proposed 384 single-family home development.

While some residents said they hope the development will increase property values, others said they were concerned with who would be moving into their neighborhood.

In a four-to-one vote, Liberty Hill Residential Development will be built at a northwest corner of the West Street and Bardsley Avenue, west of the main city.

Councilman Jose Sigala was the lone dissenting vote.

As proposed, Liberty Hill will bring the housing development in at least four phases.

Developer Troy Wright and engineer Jose Lemus said the project is market-driven and it’s expected to start right away. In the future, other developers may be asked to come in, providing additional home-building choices for potential buyers.

Liberty Hill will be developed on a site where a dairy used to be located.

Previously, the same property was earmarked for a pre-fabricated housing development that failed. Currently, the land is being used to grow cotton. Just last year, items from an operating dairy were removed, including the gates that formed the corrals.

Mike Pimental walks his dog on a canal bank in the area of West Street and Bardsley Avenue in Tulare. Tulare council approved a permit for 300 new homes. (Photo: Luis Hernandez)

Mike Pimentel has lived in the area for four years. He fears what the neighborhood might look like after the housing development is built.

Living on West, just north of Bardsley, Pimentel said it’s like country living.

Out of his home’s front window, Pimentel said he looks at farmland that changes with the seasons. He said the neighborhood is quiet and residents are familiar with each other.

He said he didn’t like the idea of a housing development.

“I don’t want that across the street,” he said. “You never know who will move in.”

When told about the number of home planned, Pimentel said that’s too many. Pimentel also said neighbors will likely lose a spot where they take daily walks and exercise — the banks that run along a nearby canal.

While neighbors may be losing a natural path, they may gain a man-made one.

Developers said the housing project includes a walkability amenity that will circle the development.

Mike Pimentel walks his dog near Bardsley Avenue and West Street last week. Council approved a permit for more than 300 new homes in the area (Photo: Luis Hernandez)

Other residents were more welcoming of the project.

Beverly Sanchez, who lives at an apartment complex just north of the site, said the new homes will provide an opportunity to realize the American Dream: Homeownership.

“There are a lot of people looking for homes right now,” she said. “I don’t mind that home project coming in.”

Sanchez’s home is located near where the Monterrey Estates development is advertising new homes starting at $199,900.

In a December 2016 listing, Zillow, a real estate website, listed the sale of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the 1400 block of West Sonora for $205,000. The current listed value is $220,000.

Francisco Medina, who has lived in the neighborhood for a decade, said he welcomes the development because property values can go up.

Homes for sale in the area range from $175,000 to $225,000, according to the Zillow website. Additional properties in the area were listed from $150,000 to $197,000.

Chuck Miguel, planning commission chairman, said he expects the proposed development will add to the current neighborhood.

“I think it will help in keeping with the existing homes,” he said. “It’s more viable.”

The planning commission already approved the project. There was no public opposition when Tulare council members considered the project.

Sigala opposed the housing development because Tulare council was asked to change land use from commercial to residential.

He said he was concerned waiving the designation means no commercial development in that part of town. Sanchez said she shares the same concern.

“The west side of town never had many job opportunities,” he said. “Hopefully, this will bring some.”