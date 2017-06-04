Will New Guv Brown Regents End Racism, Violence and Segregation on UC Campuses?

By

The UC campuses in 2017 look like the Ole Miss campus of 1960—racism, bigotry, hatred, violence, discrimination and segregation. UCLA in 2017 has segregated dorms—at the request of black students. UC Davis has spaces on campus that white people are not allowed. UC Santa Cruz is about to turn over $40 million and control of campus policy to open racists, that hate people of different color. It is the role of Board of Regents to run the system. The current Board could easily be the Klan in Tan—bigotry allowed by lack of action. Fire a few wimpy administrators that have turned the UC campuses into hate-mongering indoctrination centers—not safe for decent students. “Gov. Jerry Brown has filled four vacancies on the 26-member University of California Board of Regents. The appointments come at a pivotal moment. A recent state audit slammed the UC Office of the President’s budgeting practices and urged regents to be more active in holding UC leadership accountable. It is NOT about budgets—it is about Klan type policies taking hold on the campuses—segregated dorms, financing of foreign born criminals using money meant for honest students. Our UC system is a toilet bowl—it is time to flush it—or close it.

Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio, 6/2/17

Gov. Jerry Brown has filled four vacancies on the 26-member University of California Board of Regents.

The appointments come at a pivotal moment. A recent state audit slammed the UC Office of the President’s budgeting practices and urged regents to be more active in holding UC leadership accountable.

The governor has battled with UC President Janet Napolitano over tuition increases and the university’s administrative costs. And some of his more recent regent appointments have taken a more critical tone toward UC leadership.

Friday’s appointees include one of Brown’s senior policy advisors, Lark Park – but also a longtime UC official, Maria Anguiano, who spent five years in the president’s office.

The governor also appointed former Democratic Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher and Mandalay Entertainment Group chairman Peter Guber.

The appointments are for 12-year terms.