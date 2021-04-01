Will Radical LA DA Continue to Protect MS-13 or the Transgender Community?

By

This has to be gut wrenching for people like Mayor Garcetti—who agreed to get rid of the gang task force. The DA Gascon, how also got rid of the gang task force, for the County, is a protector of gangs, especially the illegal aliens, of MS-13. Now we find the MS-13 gangs are homophobic, transphobic and used violence against those who are transgendered. Where is the outrage from Hollywood against this vicious gang harming the transgender community—why the silence. Why the silence from the Progressive community that see MS-13 not as gangsters, but “community organizers”? “Members of the gang have been linked to violence against transgender women at MacArthur Park at least four times since August 2020. Orellana and another suspect, who has not been charged, allegedly approached the victim, asked why she was there and yelled derogatory remarks before knocking her to the ground and striking the victim repeatedly in the head and torso, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Richard Ceballos. At one point the men yelled, “We don’t want gays in the park,” according to the report.” MS-13 is a foreign gang of murderers, rapists, drug dealers and thugs—but Biden and the Democrats continue to protect them. Now that we know they are also homophobic, will the Democrats try to stop them—or continue to be silent?

L.A.: MS-13 Implicated in Fourth Attack on Trans Person

By Catherine Smith, American Greatness, 4/1/21

An MS-13 gang member has been charged this week with assaulting a transgender woman in a Los Angeles park – and officials say the assault is part of a disturbing trend, The New York Post reports.

Gabriel Orellana, 19, was charged with battery likely to produce great bodily injury in connection with the Thursday attack.

Members of the gang have been linked to violence against transgender women at MacArthur Park at least four times since August 2020.

Orellana and another suspect, who has not been charged, allegedly approached the victim, asked why she was there and yelled derogatory remarks before knocking her to the ground and striking the victim repeatedly in the head and torso, according to Deputy Dist. Atty. Richard Ceballos.

At one point the men yelled, “We don’t want gays in the park,” according to the report. The victim was treated at an area hospital and required stitches, Ceballos said.

According to a KTLA report, last year, prosecutors filed three counts of attempted murder against MS-13 member Donoban Fonseca, after stabbing two transgender women in separate incidents between August and October. He also allegedly physically assaulted one of the women last September.