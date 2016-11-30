Will the California Republican Party Confront Voter Fraud?

By

Several years ago the Election Integrity Project submitted a list of 43,000 (not a typo) dead voters, illegal aliens, non-existent voters and other not qualified to vote to the Registrar of Voters of Los Angeles County. The Registrar did nothing—neither did the California Republican Party. During the last election CBS Los Angeles showed a list of hundreds of dead people still on the LA County voter rolls—and STILL voting. The Registrar did nothing and the California Republican Party did not sue to get rid of the dead from the voting rolls or to do an audit of the rolls.

In San Pedro a total of 83 absentee ballots was sent to one apartment address. None of the people lived in the one apartment nor existed. The Registrar said, “opps”. No one from the Republican Party sued to demand an immediate audit of the absentee ballot situation in Los Angeles—where was the LA County or California Republican party on any of this?

“The poor job that the Golden State does in managing voter databases and other election data is ironic, given the fact that the state’s high technology industry leads the world, and that Silicon Valley is a global hub of innovation in database management.

The task of managing voter registration in California is complicated by the fact that the state is home to a high proportion of the nation’s illegal aliens, some of whom volunteered openly for the Hillary Clinton campaign to register others to vote.”

Could this be why, since October, 2012 the California Republican Party had a NET LOSS of 300,000 registered voters? Or is it that the Party has had NO voter registration program since March, 2013—even though for major portions of an election cycle they could do it? Under McCain Feingold a State Party can not register voters within 120 days of a Federal election. That means for 240 days in a 730 period the California Republican Party COULD register voters. See here.

Instead it has outsourced voter registration to an organization run by ONE man, the same person that spent $14 million to end the right of Republicans, and Democrats, to nominate candidates for partisan office.

Do you think it is time that the CRP register voters for 490 days when it is legal? Should the CRP file a series of lawsuits? With a real Attorney General in Washington, we might even get the Trump Administration to investigate the corruption of the voting rolls in California? What do you think?

by Joel B. Pollak, Breitbart CA, 11/30/16

The California Republican Party is considering taking legal action to force the State of California to adopt a more secure system for online voter registration, alleging that the current system is too lax and allows for potential voter fraud.

“The [California] secretary of state’s website does not track the IP addresses of the people who register to vote,” Harmeet Dhillon, a former state party official, told the Los Angeles Times. “You could literally register hundreds or thousands of people from the same computer … There is more security on the websites that I shopped on Black Friday than there is on the secretary of state’s website.”

The California GOP has not produced evidence that any voter fraud actually took place through online registration in 2016. Recently, President-elect Donald Trump claimed that “millions” of people had voted illegally nationwide, and said there had been incidents of voter fraud in California, among other states. California’s Democratic Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, took exception to that claim, calling it an “irresponsible attempt to undermine confidence in our elections.”

California’s voting system, however, has been technologically backward for many years. A Pew study in 2014 ranked California 49th out of the 50 states in election administration. The system of online voter registration dates to 2012, well within the scope of the study.

