Will the California Republican Party Confront Voter Fraud?

Several years ago the Election Integrity Project submitted a list of 43,000 (not a typo) dead voters, illegal aliens, non-existent voters and other not qualified to vote to the Registrar of Voters of Los Angeles County. The Registrar did nothing—neither did the California Republican Party. During the last election CBS Los Angeles showed a list of hundreds of dead people still on the LA County voter rolls—and STILL voting. The Registrar did nothing and the California Republican Party did not sue to get rid of the dead from the voting rolls or to do an audit of the rolls.
In San Pedro a total of 83 absentee ballots was sent to one apartment address. None of the people lived in the one apartment nor existed. The Registrar said, “opps”. No one from the Republican Party sued to demand an immediate audit of the absentee ballot situation in Los Angeles—where was the LA County or California Republican party on any of this?
“The poor job that the Golden State does in managing voter databases and other election data is ironic, given the fact that the state’s high technology industry leads the world, and that Silicon Valley is a global hub of innovation in database management.
The task of managing voter registration in California is complicated by the fact that the state is home to a high proportion of the nation’s illegal aliens, some of whom volunteered openly for the Hillary Clinton campaign to register others to vote.”
Could this be why, since October, 2012 the California Republican Party had a NET LOSS of 300,000 registered voters? Or is it that the Party has had NO voter registration program since March, 2013—even though for major portions of an election cycle they could do it? Under McCain Feingold a State Party can not register voters within 120 days of a Federal election. That means for 240 days in a 730 period the California Republican Party COULD register voters. See here.
Instead it has outsourced voter registration to an organization run by ONE man, the same person that spent $14 million to end the right of Republicans, and Democrats, to nominate candidates for partisan office.
Do you think it is time that the CRP register voters for 490 days when it is legal? Should the CRP file a series of lawsuits? With a real Attorney General in Washington, we might even get the Trump Administration to investigate the corruption of the voting rolls in California? What do you think?
California Republicans: Online Registration Allows Voter Fraud
by Joel B. Pollak, Breitbart CA, 11/30/16
The California Republican Party is considering taking legal action to force the State of California to adopt a more secure system for online voter registration, alleging that the current system is too lax and allows for potential voter fraud.
“The [California] secretary of state’s website does not track the IP addresses of the people who register to vote,” Harmeet Dhillon, a former state party official, told the Los Angeles Times. “You could literally register hundreds or thousands of people from the same computer … There is more security on the websites that I shopped on Black Friday than there is on the secretary of state’s website.”
The California GOP has not produced evidence that any voter fraud actually took place through online registration in 2016. Recently, President-elect Donald Trump claimed that “millions” of people had voted illegally nationwide, and said there had been incidents of voter fraud in California, among other states. California’s Democratic Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, took exception to that claim, calling it an “irresponsible attempt to undermine confidence in our elections.”
California’s voting system, however, has been technologically backward for many years. A Pew study in 2014 ranked California 49th out of the 50 states in election administration. The system of online voter registration dates to 2012, well within the scope of the study.
The poor job that the Golden State does in managing voter databases and other election data is ironic, given the fact that the state’s high technology industry leads the world, and that Silicon Valley is a global hub of innovation in database management.
The task of managing voter registration in California is complicated by the fact that the state is home to a high proportion of the nation’s illegal aliens, some of whom volunteered openly for the Hillary Clinton campaign to register others to vote.
Do not puzzle over this: California is the most corrupt state since they invented Illinois. It is my luck to have been born in Chicago and moved to LA in 1960. I have seen it all and can smell corruption a mile away. Now I am gagging on it.
Google “Two Minute Conservative” for more.
I am glad that this is being brought to light. The Tri-City Tea Party has been supporting Election Integrity and Ruth Weiss for over 5 years and also our group has been doing Voter Registration for almost 4 years with Judy Rees leading it up and doing a tremendous job. Each of us should contact the Atty General and let them know that we expect this issue to be corrected.
If they “politically correct this is not how we run a party” Republican veterans who had their collective rear ends handed to them are willing to get out of the way, it might have a chance.
It is time for them to adapt the actions the Socialist Left have been successful. It means the guts to take the long term approach. That means appeals, since Hayden, Brown, Harris, Newsom, et al have seeded the court system for years.
Crossing my fingers. Time to use this hill and plant the flag.
The repub Party in kaly doesn’t exist anymore here. This fact should have had action by them and they did zip !!!.. Now they have lost the entire legislature. I have been completely abandoned by them. With teh new dem- Super majority, the insane democrats have a clear field to as much damage to working families and the state economy as they wish with NO opposition. Time to move..
“Will the California Republican Party Confront Voter Fraud?”
BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA….. ROTFLMAO!!! BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA………..
[breath]
BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!!!!
THE… THE… THE PARTY THAT CREATED VOTER FRAUD BY ASSISTING THE LEFT IN GERRYMANDERING…..
BWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAABWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA
There is no Republican Party.
No, the California GOP won’t do anything. The most common voter fraud is non-citizens voting. No one knows who. No one knows how many. No one cares. This panders to the interests of the Democrat Party’s base: business (cheap labor) and racial interest groups. The GOPers who are in office now in California–and want to stay in office–have no intention of walking into the buzz saw of identity politics.
I don’t know what the rest of California does, but Fresno county Central committee has an active voter registration program, and has spent a substantial amount of $$ to register new voters.
Did you see a significant rise in Republication registration, if so, how much? Also, any attempt to bring back the NPP’s?
Why bother? The number of fraudulent votes will never be equal to the number needed to elect a conservative. CA is lost.
The LACo Registrar of Voters should undergo a strict performance audit, or perhaps he would prefer a Grand Jury investigation.
The idea of voter I.D. at the polls has been submitted to the legislature by Republican Assemblymen or Senators, but was always defeated in committee or on the floor. It is time to go to work and get a proposition on the ballot for the people to pass it. Additionally, the registrars of voters in the state should be made to clean up the voter rolls by removing people who have moved or who have died. We need someone from Illinois to point out the many ways used for illegal voting.
Talk to the instructors that teach ESL (English as a Second Language) their students openly brag about voting even though they know it is illegal to vote if you’re not a citizen.
If there is no consequences to voting illegally it will continue. I for one will be looking for a home in another state. I think it is too late for California. This state is nothing more then a communist take over by the liberal leftist.