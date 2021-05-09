By

LET US BE REAL. BRUCE JENNER, NOW CAITLYN JENNER, HAS NOT BEEN IN THE NEWS FOR MONTHS. AFTER A LIFETIME OF MEDIA COVERAGE, INTERVIEWS, PAPARAZZI, YOU ARE NO LONGER A MEDIA ITEM. THIS IS A VANITY CAMPAIGN—AND JENNER IS GETTING VALUE FOR THE MONEY—EVEN SEAN HANNITY USED JENNER TO PUMP UP HIS RATINGS. IF JENNER WAS SERIOUS, WHERE HAS HE BEEN THE PAST YEAR IN DENOUNCING NEWSOM FOR HIS BAD POLICIES? IF JENNER WAS SERIOUS, WHY HASN’T THERE BEEN SPEECHES TO COMMUNITY GROUPS, GO ON HANNITY, TO PROVIDE A DIFFERENT WAY OUT OF THE PANDEMIC OVER THE PAST YEAR? NO, THIS IS A TRANSPARENT VANITY CAMPAIGN. Wimps for Caitlyn Jenner VANITY CAMPAIGN Coalition Forming

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 5/10/21

I will publically admit that I have seen every episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, since the very first. I love watching train wrecks and dysfunctional people. When you watch the episodes with Bruce Jenner you come away with a sick feeling. How could a grown man act so goofy, be so insecure and allow his wife and daughters to run over him, show after show. On the show, he could not stand up for himself, would give him to the slightest pressure—he was a boytoy celebrity that helped open doors for this clan of females.

I thought I was the only one who saw the cartoon character known as Bruce Jenner. In the Friday, May 7, edition of the California Politico Playbook, I found this:

“How exactly does the reality TV star — who often couldn’t even manage her chaotic clan on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series — plan to manage the world’s fifth largest economy?

Remember Arnold—husband of the Clan Kennedy Maria Schriver? You knew he was influenced by her family politics. There is a great episode in 2016 where Kim asks mother Kris Jenner who they are supporting for President. The answer Kris gave was, “We are Democrats, we are supporting Hillary”.

So after 25 years or so of marriage, no wonder he was and is confused, his thoughts and actions were dictated by his wife and daughters. Watch the show—he had no free will. BTW, the three time divorcee, Kim Kardashian, is now dating a self proclaimed communist, CNN (how appropriate) commentator Van Jones.

Then you have to ask, what does his family think of his run for Governor?

TMZ wrote this, “Caitlyn’s not doing much better with the Kardashians, including Kendall and Kylie , as we first told you … they won’t be hitting the campaign trail to stump for her, and Kim’s already clashing with CJ over prison reform.

For once, it sounds like the Kardashian-Jenner kids all agree on something … Caitlyn shouldn’t be running.

The San Jose Mercury News had this:

“Don’t expect any of Caitlyn Jenner’s children to campaign for her, including her sons from her first two marriages and her famous reality TV daughters.

TMZ is reporting that Jenner’s sons, Burt, Brandon and Brody, opposed the idea of her running and are “embarrassed” that she is doing so, because they don’t feel she’s qualified to be governor.

TMZ, citing its insider sources, said Jenner called some of her children before publicly announcing her plans to run last week.

Her sons, according to TMZ, strongly suggested she reconsider. But they also realized that she had already made up her mind and were upset she didn’t take the family’s feelings into consideration.

So, those that know Jenner best, sons and daughters, five of them, none will support the campaign and believe. None believe Jenner is qualified. But note something else. Jenner claims to be a supporter of his family. Yet, he informed his children about the race, the night before the announcement. AFTER he had hired publicity folk. After he hired campaign folks. After he hire Harmeet Dhillon, Republican National Committeewoman for the California Republican Party as his General Counsel. That is when they were told. Jenner did not want a family discussion—Jenner wanted support and he got none.

A weak person, lack of experience but that is not the real story of the Jenner campaign for Governor.

For months no one has written about Jenner, talked about Jenner or cared about Jenner. When you watch the TV show you will know Jenner has almost NO contact with his children, not one of the five.

According the FPPC filing Jenner is worth over $100 million. So spending a few million to up the public knowledge that Jenner is still around, is just a marketing ploy. Proof? Go to the Jenner for Governor website. No issues, no discussion about the problems of the State. Just two things—a donation button and a store to buy Jenner merchandise. If this was a real campaign, with the resources needed, the web site when opened would be informative and robust. Instead it is a memorabilia collector’s dream world—Jenner for Jenner items

California has real problems. California needs to quickly end the destructive Newsom Administration. A weak person, a person that even his five kids will not support, is not the answer. Yes, California is Hollywood—but Sacramento is serious business, we need serious people and string people to stand up to the Democrats, unions and special interests.

If you cannot stand up for yourself with your wife and children, how do you stand up for 40 million Californians? When those who know you best call you an embarrassment it is time to face reality.

(Disclosure: I have not endorsed any candidate for Governor in the Recall election)