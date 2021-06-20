By

Thanks to Juneteenth “Holiday” Federal Employees Get NINE WEEKS of Paid Vacation.

What more can I say? Federal employees get a total of 44 days off of work a year—that is NINE weeks. We work 52 weeks a year so those that govern us can have time off for a second job.

“With the stroke of his pen Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation giving millions of federal employees Friday off to celebrate Saturday’s new federal holiday, Juneteenth.

This makes 44 paid days off for the average federal employee annually, which is nearly nine full weeks of paid-time off each year.”

With Juneteenth, Federal Employees Now Get 44 Paid Days Off Each Year

Adam Andrzejewski, Forbes, 6/18/21

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The Civil War was America’s bloodiest war, with between 752,000 and 861,000 soldiers dying on the battlefield. 49 states have already recognized Juneteenth as a holiday (South Dakota is the only holdout), though only a handful give it as a paid holiday to state employees.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, after the U.S. Senate passed it the day before.

Signing it into law on Thursday, Biden made Juneteenth – observed this year on Friday, June 18 — a federal holiday for which “most” federal employees will have off.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management tweeted Thursday that in observance of the federal holiday, “most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18”— since the 19th falls on Saturday this year.

There are about 2.1 million civilian federal employees, another 1.3 million active-duty military personnel, and more than 500,000 postal service employees.

Before Thursday, federal employees received pay for 10 federal holidays, 13 sick days and 20 vacation days per year on average. Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com estimate these benefits cost taxpayers $22.6 billion annually.

Add in the new 11th federal holiday and that figure increases.

However, Congress isn’t finished trying to add to the number of federal holidays. The estimated taxpayer cost for each federal holiday is $818 million – and that’s just within the executive agencies, not including the military or U.S. Postal Service.

Already this year, the U.S. House passed H.R. 1, For The People Act, which among other things, would add Election Day as yet another paid holiday every two years for congressional and presidential election years. It has a $4 billion cost over ten years, but the Senate has yet to vote on it.

In March, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included a new, half-billion dollar perk. Federal employees with kids out of school are eligible for $1,400 per week for 15 weeks ($21,000) to stay home. A new $570 million account at Treasury was established to fund the benefit.

Last year, one million federal bureaucrats were paid $1.1 billion in performance bonuses. In 78 of the largest federal agencies, the average salary is $100,000 or more.

Is this France?

For the new Juneteenth holiday, it’s unclear which federal employees get Friday off this year, as the holiday was rushed into existence. Workers took to Twitter to ask the Office of Personnel Management to clarify its tweet.

But, here’s what is clear: new federal holidays cost U.S. taxpayers more money as they fund an increasingly generous day-off package for federal employees.

Further Reading:

Learn about federal employee vacation day accruals from the Office of Personnel Management fact sheet, here, and the Government Accountability Office, here.

For example, for the first 3 years of government service, fulltime employees earn 13 days of vacation each year. For 3 to 15 years of federal service, employees earn 20 days of vacation each year, and after 15 years of federal service, employees earn 26 days of vacation each year.

Congressional Research Service, Juneteenth: Fact Sheet Updated June 7, 2021