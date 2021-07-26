By

We know that the CDC now admits that at least 25% of “COVID” deaths, were not due to the virus, but something else. In Minnesota they declared a drowning victim as had died of the virus, for instance. Now we know why when we expect around 60,000 deaths per year from the flu, in 2020 less than 100 people died of that disease. Think of it, in 2020 almost no one had the flu—but they did have COVID. “Well this is seriously sketchy, and feel free to correct me if my interpretation is incorrect, but the CDC has recently released a Lab Alert notifying healthcare providers they are withdrawing their emergency use request of the SARS-COV-2 rapid response diagnostic; and informing test centers to adopt new, modified, COVID testing that does not conflate influenza (the flu) with positive results for COVID-19. This looks like a back-door admission that many of the COVID positive results were actually, perhaps intentionally & purposefully, Flu cases diagnosed as COVID. If so, this would explain why the number of cases of influenza disappeared over the last 18 months.” The CDC and Fauci lied—to make the situation look worse than ti was, to control citizens and to kill the economy, forcing Fascism on the American people. At the same time doctors were not allowed to provide preventative and curative e medicine that worked. Government killed tens of thousands. Why?

With Narrative Established, CDC Announces Withdrawal of Rapid Response COVID Test to Belatedly Stop Diagnosing Influenza as SARS-COV-2?

Sundance, The Conservative Tree House, 7/25/21

Well this is seriously sketchy, and feel free to correct me if my interpretation is incorrect, but the CDC has recently released a Lab Alert notifying healthcare providers they are withdrawing their emergency use request of the SARS-COV-2 rapid response diagnostic; and informing test centers to adopt new, modified, COVID testing that does not conflate influenza (the flu) with positive results for COVID-19.

This looks like a back-door admission that many of the COVID positive results were actually, perhaps intentionally & purposefully, Flu cases diagnosed as COVID. If so, this would explain why the number of cases of influenza disappeared over the last 18 months…..

…And, if so, this would seem to indicate an intentionally inflated outcome from prior COVID-19 testing.

[ CDC ALERT ] – “After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only. CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives.”

[…] “In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season.” Read More

Common sense – If the original RT-PCR diagnostic was accurate in the detection of COVID-19 alone, then why would they abandon the rapid response test? Why the need to shift to a different, newer and CDC approved, rapid response test?…. if not to shift away from a previous test that created false positives?

Another way of looking at it is that politically the CDC wanted to create the illusion of more COVID spread than existed (Trump administration), and the current regime (Biden administration) needs to show progress in diminished cases of COVID in order to support Joe Biden and the needs of Democrats for the 2022 mid-terms. As a result they now switch to a rapid-response test that will only diagnose COVID cases.

This is certainly a suspicious development…. which, no doubt, they will have a plan to justify.

Are we all being manipulated by political science?

Suspicious cat remains, well, suspicious….