For my readers in the foothills near Sacramento—the Republican areas of the State, be prepared. PG&E, thanks to the refusal of government to clean up the forests, will be forced to turn off power—just for a day or two—for hundreds of thousands. Yet, Newsom and the Sacramento Politburo refuse to take any responsibility. Why? Because the Democrats want to bankrupt the utilities companies and socialize them—government will own our power sources! “PG&E officials said late Monday that the utility could initiate power shutoffs beginning Wednesday evening in parts of 16 counties: Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area, and Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills. The potential shutoffs could affect 209,000 customers. PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said the utility began contacting potentially affected customers by phone, email and text on Monday. If you aren’t contacted, you’re not in the area where planned shutoffs may occur, Johnson said. “ Someone needs to send Newsom a mirror. Maybe if he looked at it—other than to see how pretty his hair and face are—Gavin would notice his responsibility in the economic instability caused by his policies.

With New Fire Threat Looming, PG&E Issues Alert for Possible Midweek Blackouts

Don Clyde, KQED, 10/21/19

PG&E Senior Wildfire Operations Center Analyst Sarah Gibson monitors weather and satellite images of fire areas at the PG&E Wildfire Safety Operations Center on Aug. 5, 2019 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Updated 6:15 p.m. Monday

With another round of windy, bone-dry weather expected to descend on Northern and Central California later this week, PG&E is alerting customers that it may again shut off power to communities from parts of the Bay Area to the Sierra foothills to reduce the danger of its electrical lines touching off wildfires.

PG&E officials said late Monday that the utility could initiate power shutoffs beginning Wednesday evening in parts of 16 counties: Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area, and Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.

The potential shutoffs could affect 209,000 customers.

PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said the utility began contacting potentially affected customers by phone, email and text on Monday. If you aren’t contacted, you’re not in the area where planned shutoffs may occur, Johnson said.

“[Shutoffs are] not a tool we want to use or a tool we like to use. We’re determined to not let catastrophic wildfires happen again,” he added.

PG&E officials said if the forecast holds, they would begin power shutoffs around 5 p.m. Wednesday for counties in the North Bay and Sierra foothills, and 2 a.m. Thursday for parts of San Mateo County. Final decisions would be made and announced eight to 12 hours before a shutoff.

Johnson said customers should prepare for outages that could last up to 48 hours.

PG&E issued an initial power shutoff watch Sunday evening as the National Weather Service warned of the onset of high winds and dry weather later this week, especially in the North Bay hills. The NWS San Francisco Bay Area office issued a Fire Weather Watch Monday afternoon, and said conditions could reach a critical point Wednesday night, with high fire danger lasting into Thursday.

“Right now, Wednesday night into Thursday morning is our period of biggest concern in terms of fire weather threat due to the most widespread and strongest offshore winds and lowest humidity,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Spencer Tanjen said Monday. Wind speeds are expected to hit the 30 mph mark, with gusts as high as 50 mph.