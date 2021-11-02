By

With one photo, Adam Housley highlights ‘modern day train robbery’ in lawless Dem-run Los Angeles

| Robert Jonathan, BizPac, 10/31/21

Add this to the long list of serious problems in crime-ridden, Democrat-controlled Los Angeles.

Journalist Adam Housley, who previously worked for Fox News, alerted America to this issue (which also could perhaps add to supply chain woes) by tweeting out a dystopian-like image of what appears to be the remnants of ransacked materials left on train tracks.

“Meantime…this is modern day train robbery. Modern day LA not far from Union Station…a few days ago. Unfortunately it is happening every day. As soon as the train stops, thieves start opening containers. It is quite well organized. This is the main line,” Housley claimed, in informing his 200,000-plus social media followers.

The Associated Press explained that such wrongdoing is committed by new-school schemers.

“Train robbery, a quintessentially 19th-century crime, is rolling on into the 21st century. Along with the technology, though, the targets have changed: The old gangs preyed mostly on passenger trains, snatching gold and cash from riders and the baggage-car safe. Today, freight trains loaded with such merchandise as electronics, cigarettes and tires are the lure…”

“Most freight bandits are hit-and-run artists whose strikes have little planning, such as those conducted by street gangs in Chicago and Los Angeles, or by Mexican gangs that dash across the border in Texas and New Mexico,” AP added.

Over the summer, authorities in the L.A. County city of Pomona found of “treasure trove” of stolen goods when they were clearing a homeless encampment near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

“The cargo appeared to be more than $100,000 worth of various products – vehicle tires, small kitchen appliances and fixtures, major appliances, auto parts, clothes, shoes, cleaning supplies, baby items and other household items. Police say Union Pacific trains had recently been a target for thefts over the past several months, so after officers recovered the property, it was turned over to the Union Pacific Railroad,” CBS Los Angeles reported in late August.

In the summer of 2020, cops arrested five Los Angeles-area men who allegedly unloaded 45, high-end flat-screen televisions from a freight car parked at a railroad siding.

“[T]he thieves would scout trains departing the Los Angeles area to identify those potentially carrying high-end cargo,” and some of them would purportedly hide in rail cars, authorities alleged, according to ABC7, Los Angeles. “If their activities went undetected, the defendants would allegedly begin removing cargo from the cars.” ‘

The TVs had a purported value of about $4,000 each.

“The four-count indictment alleges conspiracy, theft of interstate commerce, receipt of stolen property from interstate commerce and breaking and entering a carrier facility,” the news outlet added.

As the quality of life has rapidly deteriorated under liberal policies, L.A. is also unfortunately afflicted with open-air drug use, rampant homelessness, and random and not-so-random street violence, and robberies.

At the same time, Democrat politicians in Los Angeles have imposed a vaccine mandate on law enforcement officers and other public employees.

The Los Angeles County sheriff has warned that the mandatory inoculation policy could lead to mass resignations, thereby critically jeopardizing public safety.

In a letter dated October 28, Sheriff Alex Villanueva claimed that “I could potentially lose 44% of my workforce in one day.”

Mask and vaccine mandates are also in effect in the county for ordinary people as a condition for entry to certain venues.