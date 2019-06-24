By

With the Left in charge, Seattle and Los Angeles are dying. Chaos on camera (videos)

written by Dennis Fishel, Communities, Digital News, 6/23/19

SEATTLE. It’s no secret to anyone paying attention that the liberalism of the left and all its virtues control America’s West Coast. However, the warm and fuzzy “progressive” aura that seems so attractive to unschooled is a sham. Sadly, to such voters, the phrase “somebody said so” is often the only proof they need to justify their ballot choices. But, as has is far too evident here in Seattle and in Los Angeles, such myopia has a price. The price of the Left in Charge.

Seattle and Los Angeles: Chaos on camera

Left in Charge and Seattle is Dying

A couple of months ago, Seattle’s ABC affiliate, KOMO TV, aired a one-hour, commercial-free documentary titled “Seattle is Dying,” hosted by local journalist Eric Johnson.

“Dying?” you say. Yes. Strangled by incompetence, ours is a formerly beautiful city bruised, bleeding, and lying in civilization’s gutter thanks to what amounts to institutional cowardice. The word is out. Legions of “homeless” people are migrating here from all locales to camp on our sidewalks, inject themselves in our parks, and relieve themselves wherever they happen to be.

This mind-blowing scenario is the byproduct of our leadership’s laissez-faire policy regarding drug use and all the delights it fosters. Here in the heart of Liberal Land, you can do your questionable deeds while a cop watches, no problem. Don’t have a tent to erect in front of Macy’s entrance? Again, no problem. The taxpayers will buy you one. Ran out of money for your fix? Just break into someone’s home or car.

The worst that can happen is that you’ll spend a few minutes passing the time of day with a judge, after which you’ll be turned loose to do it again. Pretty cool, eh?

The first five minutes of Johnson’s expose’ should be enough to terrorize the normal among us. However, the issue it reveals doesn’t end here in Seattle.

Left in charge and Paradise Lost: Homeless in Los Angelese

As starkly illustrated by “Paradise Lost: Homeless in Los Angeles,” Eric’s latest effort, this problem infects the entire West Coast. Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego—all are being swallowed by massive invasions of drug-users, panhandlers, and criminals setting up camp wherever they choose, spreading their filth without concern or penalty.

Only six and a half minutes long, “Paradise Lost: Homeless in Los Angeles” aired during the June 18th evening newscast.

The people the voters have placed in our city councils and mayors’ offices have provided nothing but a litany of pathetic excuses for this situation. Johnson’s suggests that Washington follows Rhode Island’s lead by establishing a program of mandatory arrest and rehabilitation for the drug addicts. The response is “It’s too expensive.”

Yeah? What about the expense to citizens of home invasion and robbery? How about the loss of tourism as people decide risking death in the Dominican Republic is a better option than wading through Seattle’s filth? Moreover, how about the loss of city revenues when businesses in the core can take it no longer and close their doors to relocate? Do city officials believe they’ll stay under such a stupidity-driven onslaught?

Liberal leadership gives the city keys to the rats and petulance

City employees are trying to keep up with hauling away the debris of microbe-infested dump sites these “camps” of squatters create. The rats love it.

In Los Angeles, those prolifically breeding rodents have decided to go upscale and move into City Hall. That’s rather fitting. However, one would think that LAPD’s headquarters being cited by the state for its health violations would be an embarrassment. Wouldn’t it?

How naïve I must be. Those occupying City Hall, who possess the temerity to continually defend a brand of logic so twisted that anyone with an IQ higher than fifty can see through it, can’t be embarrassed by anything. To do something about this infestation of wasted humanity would be an assault on humanitarian ideals, they insist. Those poor folks fouling the realm with refuse and excrement are victims.

In a sideways sort of way, they are correct about that last sentiment. Our sidewalk dwellers are victims of an official ethic which, in its Jell-O-headed version of “humanitarianism,” decrees that a person’s right to overdose on our streets without interference by do-gooders will be defended till the sun burns out.

Where rights begin and end

Well, hell, so long as we’re talking about rights, let’s explore what it means to have them.

There is one overriding concept rights ownership: Your rights end where those of others begin.

So, while those in city leadership think Maurice the Masher has a right to live on a public sidewalk, break into your home, steal from your business, rape your daughter, shoot up in parks, beat you senseless if you object, defecate wherever he—well, that’s enough.

For now.

Suffice it to say that your rights are rocketing straight down the rathole at the behest of those we elect to deal with this stuff.

Each of the major West Coast cities is now a petri dish. All in a mindless experiment to see what happens when a society abandons its behavioral structures. All in the name of expanding personal freedoms beyond their logical limits.

The question is just what outcome do those who are performing this experiment think they’re going to get?

If you open the floodgates, the result is a flood.