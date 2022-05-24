By

The U.S. Army, in which I served, has become under Biden a political operation. Now, if you do not like the policies of a State in which you are based, you are allowed a transfer—due to racism, sexism, wokeness or just plain stupidity. So, if I am based in California and do not like the idea that the goal of Guv Newsom is to kill as many babies as he can—using tax dollars—I could transfer to a State that supports the sanctity of life? Or if I do not like being based in a State, like New York that has policies to support racism and hate, I could transfer to a State that supports equality instead? “The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably. “Some states are becoming untenable to live in; there’s a rise in hate crimes and rise in LGBT discrimination,” Lindsay Church, executive director of Minority Veterans of America, an advocacy group, told Military.com. “In order to serve this country, people need to be able to do their job and know their families are safe. All of these states get billions for bases but barely tolerate a lot of the service members.” How about if you think the State hates straight people, loves to kill babies and discriminates against white people? Will the Army let you transfer? Either way, the Army, meant to fight wars and to protect our nation is being used as an arm of the Democrat Party.

Woke Army Considers Letting Soldiers Change Base or State if They Don’t Like Local Laws on Gender, Racism or Abortion

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 5/23/22





The US Army is proposing a policy that would allow soldiers to request a move if they do not like the local laws on gender, racism(?), or abortion.

Is there a single state today that discriminates based on race

It was just last year the US Army released a recruitment ad targeting gays and kids of gays.

This is the same US Army that just lost a war to 10th Century barbarians and left them $80 billion in US weapons.

Maybe they need to refocus their priorities?

Military.com reported:

The Army is circulating a draft policy tweak that would specify that soldiers can request to move if they feel state or local laws discriminate against them based on gender, sex, religion, race or pregnancy, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The guidance, which would update a vague service policy to add specific language on discrimination, is far from final and would need approval from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth. But if enacted, it could be one of the most progressive policies for the force amid a growing wave of local anti-LGBTQ and restrictive contraception laws in conservative-leaning states, where the Army does most of its business.

The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably.

“Some states are becoming untenable to live in; there’s a rise in hate crimes and rise in LGBT discrimination,” Lindsay Church, executive director of Minority Veterans of America, an advocacy group, told Military.com. “In order to serve this country, people need to be able to do their job and know their families are safe. All of these states get billions for bases but barely tolerate a lot of the service members.”