By

Did you know that WalMart considers whit people racists—white supremacists? In other words they hate white people, while taking money from them. “Woke Walmart has trained more than 1,000 employees in critical race theory, denouncing the US as a “white-supremacy system” — and telling staffers to accept their “guilt and shame” and stop thinking “white is right,” according to leaked documents. The retail giant confirmed to The Post on Friday that it has been working with the Racial Equity Institute, a North Carolina company devoted to “creating racially equitable organizations.” Walmart said it has “used the well-known REI program for a number of training sessions” since 2018 and “found these sessions to be thought-provoking and constructive.” Why do we continue to go to WalMart, since they have made it clear white people are bad folks. Would you go to a store that believes black people are bad?

Woke Walmart trains staffers in critical race theory: US a ‘white-supremacy system’

By Lee Brown, NY Post, 10/15/21

Woke Walmart has trained more than 1,000 employees in critical race theory, denouncing the US as a “white-supremacy system” — and telling staffers to accept their “guilt and shame” and stop thinking “white is right,” according to leaked documents.

The retail giant confirmed to The Post on Friday that it has been working with the Racial Equity Institute, a North Carolina company devoted to “creating racially equitable organizations.”

Walmart said it has “used the well-known REI program for a number of training sessions” since 2018 and “found these sessions to be thought-provoking and constructive.”

The program was first revealed by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who said a whistleblower gave him a cache of internal documents showing the training is based on critical race theory.

Staff members are reportedly separated into racially segregated “affinity groups” for the course, because “people of color and white people have their own work to do in understanding and addressing racism,” the leaked documents show.

Racial minority employees are told they suffer from “constructed racist oppression” and “internalized racial inferiority” — creating “self-hate,” “anger,” “rage” and “lowered self-esteem.”

They are also told that thinking they are “normal” and “not the problem” reflects their internalized racial superiority, Rufo said.

They are told to accept their “guilt and shame” for being complicit in racism, and can only reach a stage where “white can do right” after “collective action,” the documents show.

Rufo noted that all but one of Walmart’s nine top executives are white, with the top six making a combined $112 million in salary in 2019.

The training is particularly driven by Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, whom the whistleblower described as a “true believer” — and who wants every Fortune 100 company to adopt the woke training, the report said.

Rufo said the course is mandatory for executives and recommended for hourly wage store staff.

Walmart insisted to The Post that “the program was designed for corporate officers and salaried managers, not frontline hourly associates.”

“Since 2018, the training sessions have been attended by more than 1,000 Walmart leaders, including 395 officers,” a rep said.

“While the company does not agree with all of the views that were presented, we have found these sessions to be thought-provoking and constructive,” a spokesperson said.