By

This happens every day in America. If I was a wacky Leftist, I would call this a hate crime—hate of the First amendment and freedom of speech—that is how this should be reported.

“On Friday, Paloma Zuniga, a Mexican-American businesswoman was mailing a package at a post office in San Diego, Calif. when, according to her, a woman ahead of her in line said, “You should be ashamed of yourself for wearing that hat, you stupid b****.”

Zuniga says she ignored the woman but switched on her camera. “As a Trump supporter, I deal with this kind of stuff a lot,” Zuniga tells Yahoo Lifestyle. The “political influencer” of the Facebook account Paloma for Trump, has admired the president since 2007, especially his position on immigration and “the voice and courage he gives to Americans.”

On Zuniga’s recording, the woman says, “Don’t talk to me and don’t record me.” The video gets shaky, which Zuniga says occurred because the woman struck her phone and grabbed her wrist. “Don’t touch me!” yells Zuniga. “You have no reason to harass me because of my hat.”

This is in San Diego—hate is rampant in California against free speech and freedom.

Woman wearing MAGA hat is harassed at post office: ‘Your president is racist’

Elise Solé, Yahoo Lifestyle, 4/11/19

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/woman-wearing-maga-hat-harassed-post-office-president-racist-014055730.html

A President Trump supporter was assaulted in a post office for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, turning a camera on her harasser.



The woman says she didn’t harass Zuniga, but a postal worker claims, “I saw it.”

“I don’t care if you don’t agree with me,” says Zuniga. “I have a right to wear it.”

“OK, racist,” says the woman, yelling, “The president is racist.” She demands to speak to a supervisor and the employee threatens to call the police.

The woman turns around and smacks Zuniga’s phone. “I said, don’t tape me!” she yells, and in turn, records Zuniga.

“Make sure you share it everywhere because I support the president of America,” says Zuniga. “And if you don’t agree with it, you should move somewhere else.”

The woman points her phone toward Zuniga’s package and says, “Let me get your address,” zeroing in on the P.O. Box address. “Got it,” she says before the video ends.

Zuniga tells Yahoo Lifestyle that she filled out a police report online. A spokesperson from San Diego Police Department’s Southern Division did not return Yahoo Lifestyle’s after-hours media request, and the post office on Dennery Road was not open at the time of publication.

“A lot of people film me when I wear my MAGA hat and if it bothers me, I walk away or try to avoid attention,” says Zuniga. “I don’t strike out. But when people lash out at me, I energize.”

Zuniga tells Yahoo Lifestyle she did not fear for her life. “I have been through much worse. It puts these things into perspective.”