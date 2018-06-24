Women ALLOWED to Discriminate—Now Face Lawsuit—Jim Crow Rule AGAINST Men Created

By

The Old South had Jim Crow laws—blacks were not allowed to eat with whites, had to be at the back of the bus—and given second rate education. Women are promoted for careers and jobs—men not allowed to compete. That is discrimination. Why hasn't Gloria Allred said something or filed a lawsuit?

Women-only tech scholarships, ‘Man Tax’ violate California discrimination laws: lawsuit

Maggie Malecki – Pennsylvania State University, The College Fix, 6/21/18

Imagine the ‘pink hats’ that would march if they were male-only

A lawyer who specializes in securing equal treatment for both sexes under California law is taking on new territory: women-only scholarships.

Last week Alfred Rava filed suit on behalf of two male students who were barred from applying for a scholarship that is explicitly intended to “introduce women interested in careers in cybersecurity to the financial community.”

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a member-owned nonprofit that “share[s] timely, relevant and actionable physical and cyber security threat and incident information” among nearly 7,000 members, excludes male applicants from the only scholarship it offers, the two-year-old Building Cybersecurity Diversity scholarship.

American recipients of the $5,000 scholarship also get networking opportunities and an all-expenses-paid trip to the FS-ISAC summit this fall in Chicago, where they can meet top executives in the industry.

“Imagine the uproar, the protests, and the calls for a boycott by feminists and other equal rights activists” If FS-ISAC only made a scholarship available to males, the June 14 lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court begins:

To top it off, imagine the resulting kerfuffle if FS-ISAC had the nerve to include the word “diversity” in the title of its hypothetical no-women allowed scholarship for which half of the population was not eligible … Feminists and equal rights activists might take to the streets wearing pink hats, carrying torches and pitchforks if FS-ISAC ever did this.

Farewell to ‘masculum collegium discipulus‘

Rava has taken on more than 300 sex-discrimination cases in 15 years concerning California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on sex among other protected categories, he told The College Fix in an email.

“All of” those targeted businesses stopped discriminating against one sex in response to his litigation, Rava said. He cited a landmark case he won at the state supreme court that found discrimination victims didn’t have to “first confront” the business and “affirmatively assert their right” in order to have legal standing.

But this is his first case where someone “approached me about … being denied a female-only scholarship,” according to Rava.