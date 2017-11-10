By

Last Tuesday Palm Springs voters approved a 10% gross receipts tax on marijuana. Here we have two Central Valley towns doing the same. Cathedral City just approved the growing of 177,000 pounds of marijuana per year. Santa Cruz, Sonoma and San Diego Counties are totally open for marijuana. On January 1 a new era in California will open. “The Woodlake pot measure authorizes the city to levy a local tax on marijuana businesses at a maximum rate of 10 percent of gross receipts or $25 per square foot, with revenue deposited into the city’s general fund and with no automatic sunset date. I do not thin most folks are happy with this—but since CalPRS and the out of control Sacramento legislators have thrown the cities and counties under the financial bus. CalPRS forced Oroville to cut cops pay and CalSTRS forced San Diego to fire 300 teachers and staff. Marijuana may be the only way out of a recession for California.

Woodlake & Farmersville Pass Cannabis Tax Measures

Sierra2thesea, 11/8/17

Voters in Farmersville and Woodlake approved measures in each community that will tax commercial cannabis growing operations within the city. In Farmersville, Measure Q passed with 66.21 % of the vote,192 to 98. In Woodlake Measure S passed with 71.1% of the vote,246 to 100.

Each town also approved an increase in city sales taxes as well.

The Woodlake pot measure authorizes the city to levy a local tax on marijuana businesses at a maximum rate of 10 percent of gross receipts or $25 per square foot, with revenue deposited into the city’s general fund and with no automatic sunset date.

In Woodlake a developer has filed plans for a growing operation in the city industrial area. Revenue from taxes on the operation will help the city balance their budget say officials.

A similar outcome is expected in Farmersville.